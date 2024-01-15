BURBERRY : UBS lowers price target

The analyst firm confirms its sell recommendation on the stock, with a target price lowered to 1099 pence (from 1380 pence), representing a potential downside of -15% from the current price.



' After another profit warning, it's still too early to take a position' says UBS.



Management now expects adjusted operating profit for the year ending March 30, 2024 to be in the range of £410 to £460 million, below previous forecasts.



