BURBERRY : UBS lowers price target

July 16, 2024 at 04:35 am EDT Share

UBS reiterates its sell recommendation and lowers its target price to 490 pence (from 720 pence), the day after the British luxury goods company announced a change of CEO and a profit warning. The price target highlights a potential downside of -34% for the stock.



'Burberry has just published its first-quarter sales ahead of schedule, which were due to be released on Friday this week. Q1 retail sales of £458 million were 6% below the forecast of £486 million and the UBS forecast of £489 million. The LFL was -21% (against a consensus of -16% and UBSe's forecast of -14%)' stresses the analyst firm.



'The first-quarter results include a major profit warning and the departure of the CEO. In the context of the ongoing restructuring and the absence of a clear strategy, we believe the share should be sold with a revised target of 490 pence' says UBS.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.