Burberry Group PLC - London-based fashion retailer - Chair Gerry Murphy buys 20,000 shares at GBP7.25, worth GBP145,013, and Chief Financial Officer Catherine Ferry buys 8,268 shares at GBP7.20, worth GBP59,546, both on Tuesday. The more than GBP200,000 in purchases follow a 16% decline in Burberry's share price on Monday, after the company warned on profit, axed its dividend, and replaced its under-pressure chief executive. Burberry reported a 22% annual decline in retail revenue in its financial first quarter, amid falling sales in Asia and the Americas.

Current stock price: 717.00p, down 3.6% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 66%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

