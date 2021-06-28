Log in
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/28 04:53:20 am
2097 GBX   -6.80%
04:37aBurberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
04:27aEuropean travel stocks sink, inflation woes keep STOXX 600 below record high
RE
03:59aBURBERRY  : Announcement
PU
Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower

06/28/2021 | 04:37am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Burberry slips as CEO steps down

* Informa climbs after Citigroup raises PT

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

June 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight financial and consumer discretionary stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with Burberry tumbling 8.1% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another opportunity in his native Italy..

Life insurers and banks fell 0.8% each and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet slipped between 1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

"Equity markets are in a state of ambivalence, they should find their footing as the week develops," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Expectations for the non-farm payroll (data) are relatively subdued given that we are in the process of re-opening the economy. A lack of surprise will comfort the market that tapering is only slowly coming."

The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Among stocks, Informa rose 1.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Citigroup raised its price target on the event organiser's stock.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -7.09% 2089 Delayed Quote.25.73%
CITIGROUP INC. 0.32% 71.55 Delayed Quote.16.04%
EASYJET PLC -3.12% 925.2 Delayed Quote.15.06%
FTSE 100 -0.42% 7109.04 Delayed Quote.10.46%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.22% 22597.46 Delayed Quote.10.53%
INFORMA PLC 1.43% 511.2 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.06% 181.88 Delayed Quote.17.32%
NORDEA BANK ABP -0.09% 95.57 Delayed Quote.42.35%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.74% 15.995 Real-time Quote.1.17%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.93% 4921 Delayed Quote.9.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 693 M 3 746 M 3 746 M
Net income 2022 336 M 468 M 468 M
Net cash 2022 1 008 M 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 9 092 M 12 646 M 12 646 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 9 373
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Mark McClennon Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC25.73%12 646
INDITEX18.24%114 545
KERING27.73%113 085
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.55%76 264
ROSS STORES, INC.0.62%44 129
HENNES & MAURITZ AB17.27%39 361