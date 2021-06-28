Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
June 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday,
dragged down by losses in heavyweight financial and consumer
discretionary stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of
the index after the resignation of its chief executive officer.
The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with Burberry
tumbling 8.1% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco
Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another
opportunity in his native Italy..
Life insurers and banks fell
0.8% each and were among the biggest drags to the index.
The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index
declined 0.2%.
Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British
Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet slipped between
1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban
British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether
or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.
Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in
coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch
of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll
report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy
stance.
"Equity markets are in a state of ambivalence, they should
find their footing as the week develops," said Sebastien Galy, a
senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.
"Expectations for the non-farm payroll (data) are relatively
subdued given that we are in the process of re-opening the
economy. A lack of surprise will comfort the market that
tapering is only slowly coming."
The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far in June and is on track
for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger
economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts
and ultra-loose monetary policies.
However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop
since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on
concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.
Among stocks, Informa rose 1.4% to the top of the
FTSE 100 after Citigroup raised its price target on the event
organiser's stock.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)