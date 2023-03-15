Burberry hires McLaren and TalkTalk CFO Kate Ferry as new finance head

(Alliance News) - Burberry Group PLC on Wednesday named former TalkTalk Telecom finance head Kate Ferry as its new chief financial officer, joining by September "at the latest".

The luxury fashion house said Ferry will succeed Julie Brown who is currently chief operating and financial officer.

Ferry will join from Formula 1 racing and automotive technology firm McLaren Group. She was CFO of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC from 2017 to 2022. The telecommunications provider was London-listed before being taken private in 2021. She currently is an independent non-executive director at bakery chain Greggs PLC.

Burberry said Brown will depart at the start of April after more than six years with the company. Ian Brimicombe will become Burberry's interim CFO after Brown's departure.

"I am very pleased to announce Kate's appointment as chief financial officer. Kate has extensive experience of public markets, business transformation and development and an excellent understanding of the luxury industry," Burberry Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Akeroyd said.

Shares were down 2.7% at 2,271.00 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

