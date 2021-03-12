Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Burberry Group plc    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/12 04:56:47 am
2142 GBX   +7.83%
04:45aBURBERRY  : Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound
RE
04:30aEurostoxx 50 : European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh
RE
04:23aUK shares slip as subdued GDP data weighs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Burberry : Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound

03/12/2021 | 04:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British luxury group Burberry said on Friday it would beat market forecasts for profits and revenues in its final quarter after a strong rebound in sales since December, sending its shares to pre-pandemic levels.

In an unscheduled trading update, the company famous for its trench coats said comparable store retail sales in the last quarter of its financial year to March 27 were expected to be 28% to 32% higher than the same period last year.

"Since December, we have continued to see a strong rebound and now expect revenue and adjusted operating profit to be ahead of consensus expectations," it said.

Shares in Burberry jumped as much as 10% in early deals to the highest level since Jan. 22, 2020. They were trading up 8.3% at 2,153 pence at 0859 GMT.

For the full year, it said it expected group revenue to decline by 10% to 11%, while its adjusted operating margin would to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%.

Analysts on average had expected group revenue at constant exchange rates to fall 13% for the year, according to a consensus compiled by the company in January.

Burberry, which showed its first menswear-focused collection by designer Riccardo Tisci last month, has seen a strong recovery in sales in mainland China and South Korea.

Growth in Asia has in part offset declines in Europe, where regional COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions have shut stores and deterred tourists.

Rival luxury groups have also seen recoveries in the important Chinese market.

Italian fashion house Prada and luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo said this week that strength in China had boosted sales this year.

Burberry will publish its full-year results on May 13.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Sarah Young, Michael Holden and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BURBERRY GROUP PLC
04:45aBURBERRY  : Britain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound
RE
04:30aEurostoxx 50 : European shares retreat as rising bond yields weigh
RE
04:23aUK shares slip as subdued GDP data weighs
RE
02:47aBritain's Burberry to beat forecasts after sales rebound
RE
02:33aBURBERRY  : Flags Higher Than Expected Revenue, Adjusted Operating Profit for Fi..
MT
03/11HUGO BOSS  : Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
RE
03/11Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
RE
03/08BURBERRY  : champions young voices to celebrate International Women's Day 2021
PU
02/22BURBERRY  : The lost freedom to explore inspires Burberry's Tisci
RE
02/22BURBERRY  : 'Escapes' Burberry Autumn/Winter 2021 Menswear Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 288 M 3 190 M 3 190 M
Net income 2021 215 M 300 M 300 M
Net cash 2021 660 M 920 M 920 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 1,01%
Capitalization 8 022 M 11 209 M 11 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 10 161
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 831,91 GBX
Last Close Price 1 986,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target -7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Gobbetti Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Mark McClennon Global Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC11.01%11 209
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.15.21%111 806
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.55%89 271
KERING SA-1.21%87 696
ROSS STORES, INC.-1.58%43 086
HENNES & MAURITZ AB25.87%42 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ