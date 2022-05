Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 2 817 M 3 513 M 3 513 M Net income 2022 384 M 479 M 479 M Net cash 2022 1 012 M 1 262 M 1 262 M P/E ratio 2022 16,7x Yield 2022 3,10% Capitalization 6 269 M 7 817 M 7 817 M EV / Sales 2022 1,87x EV / Sales 2023 1,70x Nbr of Employees 9 373 Free-Float 99,4% Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 23 Last Close Price 1 583,50 GBX Average target price 2 001,65 GBX Spread / Average Target 26,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Jonathan Akeroyd Chief Executive Officer Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer Mark McClennon Chief Information Officer Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director Fabiola Raquel Arredondo Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BURBERRY GROUP PLC -12.87% 7 817 INDITEX -26.74% 67 093 KERING -33.46% 59 189 FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -8.39% 47 344 ROSS STORES, INC. -19.66% 32 261 HENNES & MAURITZ AB -26.71% 21 419