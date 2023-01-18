Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Burberry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
2023-01-18
2268.50 GBX   +1.14%
Burberry third quarter sales rise despite China lockdowns

01/18/2023 | 04:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC on Wednesday said comparable store sales grew by just 1% in its financial third quarter, following significant lockdown disruption in China and the reopening of the nation.

Retail revenue in the 13 weeks to December 31 grew by 4.6% to GBP756 million from GBP723 million in the 13 weeks to December 25, 2021.

Comparable sales growth outside of China was 11%, while sales in Mainland China fell by 23%. Europe in particular continued to perform well, Burberry said, driven by strong trading over the festive period, with leather goods delivering another quarter of double-digit growth.

In Europe, Middle East, India & Africa, sales jumped 19%, while falling 7% in the Asia Pacific and 1% in the Americas. The company noted that Japan, South Korea and South Asia Pacific showed double-digit growth, with comparable sales climbing 28%, 10% and 15% respectively.

Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd said Burberry remains confident in its ability to reach its medium-term targets, despite the current macro-economic environment.

For financial year 2023 ending April 1, the company expects a currency tailwind of GBP160 million on revenue and GBP70 million on adjusted operating profit.

Regarding its ongoing GBP400 million share buy-back programme, Burberry said it had completed GBP363 million by the end of 2022.

The company will release its financial year 2023 results on May 18.

Burberry shares were 1.3% higher at 2,273.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 3 097 M 3 802 M 3 802 M
Net income 2023 463 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2023 471 M 578 M 578 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,44%
Capitalization 8 448 M 10 371 M 10 371 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,88x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 293
Free-Float 99,6%
