Burberry third quarter sales rise despite China lockdowns

(Alliance News) - Luxury fashion house Burberry Group PLC on Wednesday said comparable store sales grew by just 1% in its financial third quarter, following significant lockdown disruption in China and the reopening of the nation.

Retail revenue in the 13 weeks to December 31 grew by 4.6% to GBP756 million from GBP723 million in the 13 weeks to December 25, 2021.

Comparable sales growth outside of China was 11%, while sales in Mainland China fell by 23%. Europe in particular continued to perform well, Burberry said, driven by strong trading over the festive period, with leather goods delivering another quarter of double-digit growth.

In Europe, Middle East, India & Africa, sales jumped 19%, while falling 7% in the Asia Pacific and 1% in the Americas. The company noted that Japan, South Korea and South Asia Pacific showed double-digit growth, with comparable sales climbing 28%, 10% and 15% respectively.

Chief Executive Jonathan Akeroyd said Burberry remains confident in its ability to reach its medium-term targets, despite the current macro-economic environment.

For financial year 2023 ending April 1, the company expects a currency tailwind of GBP160 million on revenue and GBP70 million on adjusted operating profit.

Regarding its ongoing GBP400 million share buy-back programme, Burberry said it had completed GBP363 million by the end of 2022.

The company will release its financial year 2023 results on May 18.

Burberry shares were 1.3% higher at 2,273.00 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.