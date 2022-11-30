DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Burberry finance chief Brown sells 16,000 shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Burberry Group PLC - London-based fashion retailer - Chief Operating & Financial Officer Julie Brown sells 16,000 shares at GBP21.50, worth GBP344,000, on Wednesday. Continues to hold 123,389 shares.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC - London-based renewable energy investment trust - Benedict Green, director of investment adviser Atrato Capital Ltd, buys 121,180 shares via Passaic Services Ltd at 82.11p, worth GBP99,495, on Tuesday.

CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Kestrel Partners LLP buys 334,819 shares at average GBP1.34, worth GBP447,439, on Monday. CentralNic Non-Executive Director Max Royde is a shareholder in Kestrel Opportunities, which holds 17.9 million CentralNic shares. Kestrel in total indirectly holds 65.1 million shares, a 22.6% stake.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC - London-based motor and home insurer - Chief Executive Officer Penny James sells 218,040 shares on Monday at GBP2.22, worth GBP484,049, to cover tax and dealing costs from the exercise of no-cost options for 462,753 shares.

