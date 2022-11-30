Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Burberry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:13 2022-11-30 am EST
2164.50 GBX   +1.14%
10:52aDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Burberry finance chief Brown sells 16,000 shares
AN
11/29CORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
11/29LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 rises on improved China outlook
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Burberry finance chief Brown sells 16,000 shares

11/30/2022 | 10:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Tuesday and Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Burberry Group PLC - London-based fashion retailer - Chief Operating & Financial Officer Julie Brown sells 16,000 shares at GBP21.50, worth GBP344,000, on Wednesday. Continues to hold 123,389 shares.

----------

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC - London-based renewable energy investment trust - Benedict Green, director of investment adviser Atrato Capital Ltd, buys 121,180 shares via Passaic Services Ltd at 82.11p, worth GBP99,495, on Tuesday.

----------

CentralNic Group PLC - London-based online services provider - Kestrel Partners LLP buys 334,819 shares at average GBP1.34, worth GBP447,439, on Monday. CentralNic Non-Executive Director Max Royde is a shareholder in Kestrel Opportunities, which holds 17.9 million CentralNic shares. Kestrel in total indirectly holds 65.1 million shares, a 22.6% stake.

----------

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC - London-based motor and home insurer - Chief Executive Officer Penny James sells 218,040 shares on Monday at GBP2.22, worth GBP484,049, to cover tax and dealing costs from the exercise of no-cost options for 462,753 shares.

----------

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATRATO ONSITE ENERGY PLC 0.31% 80.8 Delayed Quote.-26.44%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 1.21% 2166 Delayed Quote.17.74%
CENTRALNIC GROUP PLC 2.78% 129.5 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -1.83% 209.2 Delayed Quote.-23.66%
All news about BURBERRY GROUP PLC
10:52aDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Burberry finance chief Brown sells 16,000 shares
AN
11/29CORRECT: LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 up on improved China outlook
AN
11/29LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 rises on improved China outlook
AN
11/28Goldman Sachs Lifts Burberry PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
11/28LONDON BROKER RATINGS: UBS cuts Persimmon to 'sell' from 'neutral'
AN
11/18Markets are still on a roller coaster ride
MS
11/18RBC Raises Burberry PT, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/18Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers, Dominion Energy,..
MS
11/18LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs raises Tritax Big Box to 'buy..
AN
11/18LONDON BRIEFING: UK retail sales are better than forecast in October
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURBERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 126 M 3 742 M 3 742 M
Net income 2023 480 M 574 M 574 M
Net cash 2023 731 M 875 M 875 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 8 171 M 9 783 M 9 783 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 293
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 2 140,00 GBX
Average target price 2 037,96 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Akeroyd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Mark McClennon Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC17.74%9 783
INDITEX-12.65%80 182
KERING-21.83%70 013
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.24.73%60 160
ROSS STORES, INC.1.83%40 533
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-33.95%18 127