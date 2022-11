Revenues reached 921 million euros ($929.01 million) in the nine months to September, the fashion group said on Tuesday.

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 114 million euros from 84 million euros a year earlier.

Analysts had expected 920 million euros in sales and 115 million euros of EBIT, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 0.9914 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)