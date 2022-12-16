Advanced search
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:17 2022-12-16 am EST
2040.00 GBX   -1.40%
12/15Global markets live: HSBC, Tesla, Microsoft, Blackstone, Serco...
MS
12/15BURBERRY GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/14UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight'

12/16/2022 | 04:16am EST
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

SocGen raises Burberry price target to 2,560 (2,380) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 6,500 (6,750) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts DCC price target to 4,100 (4,500) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays raises RS Group to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 1,150 (1,060) pence

----------

Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight' (equal weight) - price target 2,750 (2,935) pence

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Croda International price target to 8,400 (8,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Antofagasta price target to 1,100 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux starts Watches of Switzerland with 'hold' - price target 950 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Tui pence price target to 140 (156) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Tui price target to 1.70 (1.90) EUR - 'hold'

----------

Barclays cuts Currys price target to 65 (80) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays raises Diploma price target to 3,400 (3,290) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts John Wood to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 180 (250) pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Bank of America cuts EnQuest to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 25 (50) pence

----------

Barclays raises Hunting to 'overweight' (underweight) - price target 390 (360) pence

----------

Berenberg raises AB Dynamics price target to 1,800 (1,530) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

