LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning:
FTSE 100
SocGen raises Burberry price target to 2,560 (2,380) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 6,500 (6,750) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts DCC price target to 4,100 (4,500) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays raises RS Group to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 1,150 (1,060) pence
Barclays cuts Bunzl to 'underweight' (equal weight) - price target 2,750 (2,935) pence
Goldman Sachs raises Croda International price target to 8,400 (8,300) pence - 'buy'
Credit Suisse raises Antofagasta price target to 1,100 (1,050) pence - 'neutral'
FTSE 250
Kepler Cheuvreux starts Watches of Switzerland with 'hold' - price target 950 pence
Deutsche Bank cuts Tui pence price target to 140 (156) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank cuts Tui price target to 1.70 (1.90) EUR - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Currys price target to 65 (80) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays raises Diploma price target to 3,400 (3,290) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts John Wood to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 180 (250) pence
SMALL CAP
Bank of America cuts EnQuest to 'neutral' (buy) - price target 25 (50) pence
Barclays raises Hunting to 'overweight' (underweight) - price target 390 (360) pence
Berenberg raises AB Dynamics price target to 1,800 (1,530) pence - 'buy'
