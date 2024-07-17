(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and on Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Barclays cuts Burberry price target to 820 (1,000) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 600 (615) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs cuts B&M European Value Retail price target to 570 (590) pence - 'buy'
UBS cuts Intermediate Capital Group price target to 2,550 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
Royal Bank of Canada cuts Legal & General to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 245 (295) pence
Berenberg cuts Rio Tinto price target to 5,700 (5,800) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,500 (6,650) pence - 'overweight'
DZ Bank cuts fair value for Rio Tinto to 5,300 (5,500) pence - 'hold'
FTSE 250
Barclays cuts Ocado price target to 355 (400) pence - 'underweight'
Berenberg raises IntegraFin price target to 400 (390) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises IntegraFin price target to 355 (350) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan cuts abrdn price target to 160 (161) pence - 'neutral'
Jefferies raises Balfour Beatty price target to 452 (445) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises JD Wetherspoon price target to 1,000 (925) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
UBS raises Wise price target to 1,020 (1,000) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Wise price target to 986 (872) pence - 'buy'
