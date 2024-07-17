Burberry Group plc specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of top-of-the-range clothes and accessories. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (80.8%): activity conducted, at the end of March 2024, through a network of 455 stores distributed between company-owned stores (227; Burberry name), concession stores (139), franchised stores (33) and other (56); - wholesale distribution (17.1%); - licensed sale (2.1%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) break down by family of products between accessories (36.3%), men's clothing (29.6%), ladies clothing (29%), and children's clothing (5.1%). Net sales (not including licensed sale) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/India/Africa (35%), Asia/Pacific (44.3%) and Americas (20.7%).