Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Burberry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/25 10:44:24 am EDT
1556.75 GBX   -1.28%
10:38aU.S. luxury retailers lean on affluent customers to avoid inflation pain
RE
05/24Chanel may limit purchases more in exclusivity drive
RE
05/23British Luxury Brands Seek Revival of Tax-Free Shopping to Win Back Rich Tourists
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. luxury retailers lean on affluent customers to avoid inflation pain

05/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York

(Reuters) - Upbeat profit forecasts from Nordstrom and Ralph Lauren underscore the edge high-end chains have over the wider U.S. retail industry in an inflationary environment, thanks to the deep pockets of their customer base.

The retail landscape is feeling the strain of decades-high inflation as a sharp increase in prices of everything from TVs to toothpaste prompts most consumers to curb their spending habit.

In the past few weeks, major retail chains including Walmart and Target have reported steep declines in their quarterly profit due to surging costs of freight and labor as well as consumers trading down to essentials.

Their luxury counterparts, however, have avoided the inflation hit.

"To date, we haven't seen an adverse impact on customer spending from inflationary pressures, which we suspect is due to the higher income profile of our customer base," Nordstrom Chief Financial Officer Anne Bramman said on Tuesday after the company raised its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

Ralph Lauren, which also forecast full-year sales margins above expectations, called their consumers "resilient," while premium parka maker Canada Goose said "consumer confidence remains strong".

"This earnings cycle has been showing a dichotomy between higher- and lower-income demographics," BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel said.

"Whether that holds in the future remains to be seen but at least for now, companies like Nordstrom are suggesting that they have been more insulated given higher end customers."

But for those retailers that cater to a less-affluent demographic, the impact of four-decade-high inflation was more pronounced in the quarter ended April.

Companies, ranging from Target to Gillette-maker P&G, that were previously successful in passing on higher freight and labor costs to consumers have now started to warn of a push back.

The latest consumer price index jumped 8.3% on an annual basis, while prices for gasoline stand more than 50% higher than a year ago, according to automobile club AAA.

The change in consumer behavior is forcing retailers to offer more promotions and discounts, while luxury firms continue to sell their products at full price.

Executives at Coach owner Tapestry and Ralph Lauren have said they have enough room to raise prices without seeing a big push back from their more affluent customer base.

European luxury brands including Chanel and Burberry have reported seeing little impact on demand from rising prices.

"We continue to see pricing power across the portfolio ... Importantly, we have seen no negative impact on customer demand from these price increases," Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said on a post-earnings call earlier this month.

(The headline of this article has been tweaked)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Mehr Bedi and Aishwarya Venugopal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -0.95% 1562 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 3.64% 24.51 Delayed Quote.-49.57%
NORDSTROM, INC. 9.77% 22.66 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 4.72% 95.625 Delayed Quote.-23.32%
WALMART INC. -0.06% 123.93 Delayed Quote.-15.27%
All news about BURBERRY GROUP PLC
10:38aU.S. luxury retailers lean on affluent customers to avoid inflation pain
RE
05/24Chanel may limit purchases more in exclusivity drive
RE
05/23British Luxury Brands Seek Revival of Tax-Free Shopping to Win Back Rich Tourists
MT
05/23Deutsche Bank Keeps Burberry At Hold, Lowers PT
MT
05/20FOCUS : Big brands fret over China as middle-class spurns luxury
RE
05/20Goldman Sachs Keeps Burberry At Buy, Hikes PT
MT
05/19Jefferies Lifts Burberry PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Aviva, Burberry, Target, Netflix, Meta...
05/18MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 18, 2022
05/18Burberry Counts On China Recovery To Drive Fiscal 2023 Growth After Reaching Record Rev..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURBERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 817 M 3 527 M 3 527 M
Net income 2022 384 M 481 M 481 M
Net cash 2022 1 012 M 1 267 M 1 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 6 243 M 7 816 M 7 816 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 373
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 577,00 GBX
Average target price 1 976,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Akeroyd Chief Executive Officer
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Mark McClennon Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Fabiola Raquel Arredondo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC-13.23%7 816
INDITEX-28.57%68 059
KERING-36.78%59 208
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-8.34%48 337
ROSS STORES, INC.-31.09%27 272
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-31.65%20 589