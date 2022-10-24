Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Burberry Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRBY   GB0031743007

BURBERRY GROUP PLC

(BRBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25 2022-10-24 am EDT
1830.50 GBX   -0.52%
04:58aUK shares struggle on weak Chinese and UK economic data
MS
04:07aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Mixed China Data, Eye UK Politics
DJ
10/21LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Sterling facing consequences of Tory infighting
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK shares struggle on weak Chinese and UK economic data

10/24/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mixed Chinese economic figures, poor UK PMI numbers and political instability are weighing on the FTSE 100, which was down 0.7% this morning.

China-exposed stocks such as Burberry declined after data revealed that China's unemployment grew, while retail sales declined last month. However, the country's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, with GDP up 3.9% from the year-ago quarter, compared with expectations of 3.4%.

Energy stocks fell 1.8% on the LSE as crude prices declined on low September demand from China

After Friday's resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the Conservative Party has started the process to select a new leader, with nominations open until today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, leader of the house Penny Mordaunt, and former PM Boris Johnson were in the race this week-end. However, Johnson's bid quickly faded. Yesterday, after hours spent on the phone trying to convince Tory MPs to support him, he officially bowed out of the race.

Several media report fueled doubt that he had the 100 signatures of elected representatives required.  Yesterday evening, the BBC counted only 57 public endorsements for Mr. Johnson. Rishi Sunak had 147 public endorsements by the end of the weekend. If Penny Mordaunt also withdraws from the race, Mr. Sunak could be appointed prime minister as early as 2pm.

Meanwhile, the PMI were released this morning in the UK, and they came in below expectations. The Composite PMI dropped to 47.2 from 49.8 in September, while the Manufacturing PMI declined to 45.8 from 48.4 and the Services PMI fell to 47.5 from 50.

 

Things to read today:

Rishi Sunak on course to become Britain’s new prime minister (Financial Times)

China’s economy will not overtake the US until 2060, if ever (Financial Times)

UK Bonds Surge as Investors Pin Hopes on Fiscal Caution (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
All news about BURBERRY GROUP PLC
04:58aUK shares struggle on weak Chinese and UK economic data
MS
04:07aFTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Mixed China Data, Eye UK Politics
DJ
10/21LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Sterling facing consequences of Tory infighting
AI
10/20LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks slide as Truss government at breaking poin..
AI
10/20Political uncertainty, rising rates weigh on UK stocks
RE
10/13Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as Chinese downsize their love of luxury
RE
10/13GSK alert tagged to Burberry withdrawn
RE
10/13GSK alert tagged to Burberry withdrawn
RE
10/12LVMH's resilience gives luxury shares a boost amid economic gloom
RE
10/10European shares subdued amid growth concerns, geopolitical tensions
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURBERRY GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 119 M 3 496 M 3 496 M
Net income 2023 456 M 511 M 511 M
Net cash 2023 767 M 860 M 860 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 2,93%
Capitalization 7 138 M 8 000 M 8 000 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 9 293
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Burberry Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURBERRY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 840,00 GBX
Average target price 1 937,73 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Akeroyd Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie Brown Director, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Mark McClennon Chief Information Officer
Matthew David Key Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURBERRY GROUP PLC1.24%8 000
INDITEX-21.87%68 027
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.28.19%57 736
KERING-35.76%54 723
ROSS STORES, INC.-25.56%29 525
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-37.72%18 016