Burckhardt Compression : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Directors

July 01, 2016

At the Annual General Meeting of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG held on July 1, 2016 at the Parkarena in Winterthur 303 shareholders approved all motions of the Board of Directors. As in the previous year the dividend was set at CHF 10.00 per share.

After the welcome address by Chairman Valentin Vogt and a review of the company's 2015 fiscal year by CEO Marcel Pawlicek and CFO Rolf Brändli, the shareholders approved the annual report, the consolidated financial statements and the financial statements for the fiscal year 2015. They also approved the motion to pay a dividend of CHF 10.00 per share.

The current Board members Valentin Vogt, Hans Hess, Urs Leinhäuser, Dr. Monika Krüsi and Dr. Stephan Bross were reelected by the shareholders for a period of one year. In addition the general meeting confirmed Valentin Vogt as chairman of the Board.

The shareholders confirmed Hans Hess and Dr. Stephan Bross as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee for another period of one year.

The general meeting approved the aggregate maximal amount of variable compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for fiscal year 2015. The compensation report for fiscal year 2015 was approved in a consultative vote. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Executive Board for fiscal year 2017.

In addition the shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for their activities in the fiscal year 2015. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was confirmed as the statutory auditors for fiscal year 2016. Attorney Andreas G. Keller was reelected as the independent proxy.