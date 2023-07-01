July 01, 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

242 shareholders attended Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's Annual General Meeting at the Parkarena in Winterthur on July 1, 2023. They approved all of the Board's proposals. A dividend of CHF 12.00 per share will be distributed.

After a welcome address by the Chair of the Board of Directors Ton Büchner and a review of the 2022 fiscal year from CEO Fabrice Billard and CFO Rolf Brändli, shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Kaspar W. Kelterborn was elected as a new independent member of the Board of Directors. The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of CHF 12.00 per share, an increase of 60% compared to the previous year.

Change in the Board of Directors

As announced before the Annual General Meeting, after 15 years of active contribution in the development of Burckhardt Compression, Urs Leinhäuser did not stand for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG. He received a big round of applause for his services to the company. Kaspar W. Kelterborn was elected as his successor. Kaspar W. Kelterborn was ad interim Group CFO of Dormakaba AG until end 2022 and Group CFO Conzzeta AG from 2006 to 2021.

A total of 2'201'435 registered shares were represented at Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's Annual General Meeting, which represents 83.62% of total registered share capital entered in the company's share register with voting rights.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided on the following constitution of the Board:

Audit Committee: David Dean (Chair), Maria Teresa Vacalli, Kaspar W. Kelterborn

Nomination and Compensation Committee: Monika Krüsi (Chair), Stephan Bross, Maria Teresa Vacalli

Strategy and Sustainability Committee: Ton Büchner (Chair), Monika Krüsi