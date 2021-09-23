Burckhardt Compression : Complements its Sealing Systems Portfolio with Redura® Oil Sealing Systems

July 01, 2015

Burckhardt Compression as a leading reciprocating compressor OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with decades of experience in high - performance sealing systems completes the trilogy of its unique, heterogeneous Redura® Sealing Systems. After the successful introduction of Redura® Piston and Rod Sealing Systems, the company now launches its Redura® Oil Sealing Systems, offering superior efficiency and lowest oil leakage rates. With new, patented designs and well-established sealing elements the product line consists of a comprehensive range of oil sealing rings and packings.

In a reciprocating compressor, sealing systems on the piston rod keep the gas within the compression chamber and ensure that the crankcase oil remains in the crankcase. In general, oil sealing systems are faced with large amounts of oil splash from the crank gear, leading to increased oil leakage. Heterogeneously designed Redura® Oil Sealing Systems consist of an elaborate combination of different ring types, each designed to execute complimentary functions in order to achieve longest MTBO (mean time between overhaul) at lowest leakage rates. The optimized ring design allows the Redura® Oil Sealing System to fulfill the requirements of "dynamic tightness".

Razor blade technology for precise and gentle oil removal

The highlight of Burckhardt Compressions Redura® Oil Sealing Systems, as a part of the heterogeneously designed system, is its new, patented high performance hybrid oil wiper element. With its razor blade technology, a thin bronze blade is accommodated within a non-metallic retainer for precise and gentle oil removal. Designed for universal use the hybrid ring represents lower surface pressure compared to pure metallic versions, which results in longest MTBO.

Proven knowhow through operation in demanding applications and long history

Redura® Oil Sealing Systems complement the portfolio of Redura® Rings and Packings. The philosophy behind Redura® Sealing Systems has its origin in 2002 and is deployed in compressor systems from Burckhardt Compression since then. Since its beginnings in the 19th century Burckhardt Compression focuses on reciprocating compressors with longest lifetimes and lowest life cycle costs. Therefore the company had to master all key components (e.g. valves) and continuously develop and improve them. Since many decades Burckhardt Compression carries out intensive research and development in compressor valves and wear parts, specifically in rings and packings.

More information about Redura® Sealing Systems: www.recip.com/redura