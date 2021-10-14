Burckhardt Compression : Compressor overhaul on LNG carrier in Voyage from Europe to North America

14. Oktober 2021
One of the world's largest owners and operators of LNG carriers planned to overhaul one of its compressors aboard the vessel.
Despite the project challenges overhauling a compressor when the vessel is on high sea, Burckhardt Compression conducted the overhaul to the customer's full satisfaction and ahead of schedule.
"Burckhardt Compression has overhauled the compressor system within the proposed boundaries of the voyage. Moreover, they detected and repaired additional components to our fullest satisfaction.
We were very happy with the services provided by Burckhardt Compression and its dedicated Fleet Management - even during Easter time."
Customer voice
Application Description:
|
Type
|
Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI 5LP250
|
Gas
|
Methane / Nitrogen
|
Power
|
1'950 kW / 2'614 hp
|
Suction pressure
Discharge pressure
|
1.06 bara / 15.37 psia
305 bara / 4'424 psia
|
Speed
|
509 rpm
|
Lubrication
|
4th and 5th stage cylinder lube oil
Disclaimer
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:07 UTC.