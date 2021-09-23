Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Death of Director Urs Fankhauser

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Death of Director Urs Fankhauser

March 04, 2014

It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors announces the passing of Urs Fankhauser. Urs Fankhauser succumbed to illness on February 27, 2014 at the age of 54. The Board of Directors, the Executive Board and the employees of Burckhardt Compression extend their sincere condolences to his family.

Urs Fankhauser had served on the Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression since 2006. We mourn the loss of a dedicated and competent colleague who has made many contributions to the company's positive development over the years. The knowledge and experience Urs Fankhauser possessed in both the capital goods industry and in Burckhardt Compression's key export markets were highly esteemed. Urs Fankhauser had been a member of the Audit Committee since 2006 and had headed the Nomination and Compensation Committee since 2011.

We have lost not only an outstanding professional but also a good friend. It was a great privilege to experience Urs Fankhauser at a personal level, beyond the world of business, on numerous occasions. Such memories make his absence all the more painful.

The Board of Directors will initiate the process to find a successor for Urs Fankhauser in due time. Dr. Monika Krüsi will take the seat of Urs Fankhauser on the Audit Committee until the succession process is finalized. Hans Hess will assume the chair of the Nomination and Compensation Committee and Valentin Vogt will become a temporary member of this committee.

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
