Burckhardt Compression : Dr. Stephan Bross proposed for election to Burckhardt Compression's Board of Directors

May 28, 2014

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG will propose the election of Dr. Stephan Bross as a director and a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee at the Annual General Meeting on July 4, 2014.

At the Annual General Meeting on July 4, 2014 the Board of Directors will propose the election of Dr. Stephan Bross as a director and a member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee to fill the empty seat left by the passing of Urs Fankhauser in February 2014. Dr. Bross (1962) studied mechanical engineering at the Technical University of Braunschweig, where he also received his doctorate in manufacturing systems engineering. Dr. Bross is married and the father of two children. He lives in Freinsheim (Germany).

After his graduation in 1993, Dr. Bross joined KSB as a design engineer and was in charge of various activities. From 2007 - 2013 he was head of KSB's Service business unit and as such responsible for the company's service activities around the world. Since 2014 he has been in charge of KSB's Pumps business unit. KSB is one of the world's leading manufacturer of pumps and valves, headquartered in Frankenthal (Germany) and listed on the German stock market. Its work force numbers more than 16,000 and annual sales amount to more than EUR 2 billion.

With his knowledge and international experience in the service business, Dr. Bross will actively support Burckhardt Compression in building up its "Components, Services & Support" business.