    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Dry dock compressor service completed within 18 days

02/17/2022 | 02:04am EST
17. Februar 2022

After five years in service, an LNG carrier was scheduled for dry-dock in Singapore, but with just three weeks' notice, the location was changed to Dubai. Burckhardt Compression quickly redeployed its maintenance team and logistics to ensure both boil-off gas (BOG) compressors were serviced within the 18-day window.

The vessel is equipped with two Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI BOG compressors, which allow the vessel to reuse 1'600 tons of natural gas every year that would otherwise be wasted. This contributes to reduced sulfur and CO2 levels for the operator.

"Burckhardt Compression reacted swiftly on the location change and thanks to their global setup, they could mobilize manpower fast. The project organization and communication was second to none and we are very confident to continue working with Burckhardt Compression during upcoming dry-dock projects.
Speed, expertise and flexibility, this is what we expect from our partners."

Customer voice

Application Description:

Compressor manufacturer: Burckhardt Compression
Type 2 x 6LP 190- 5A_1 Gas BOG
Power 1250 kW / 1676 hp Suction pressure

Discharge pressure

1.02 bar(a) /14.97 psi (a)

314 bar(a) / 4553 psi (a)

Speed 714 rpm Lubrication Lubricated 4thand 5th stages

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
