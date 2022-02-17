Burckhardt Compression : Dry dock compressor service completed within 18 days

17. Februar 2022

After five years in service, an LNG carrier was scheduled for dry-dock in Singapore, but with just three weeks' notice, the location was changed to Dubai. Burckhardt Compression quickly redeployed its maintenance team and logistics to ensure both boil-off gas (BOG) compressors were serviced within the 18-day window.

The vessel is equipped with two Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI BOG compressors, which allow the vessel to reuse 1'600 tons of natural gas every year that would otherwise be wasted. This contributes to reduced sulfur and CO2 levels for the operator.

"Burckhardt Compression reacted swiftly on the location change and thanks to their global setup, they could mobilize manpower fast. The project organization and communication was second to none and we are very confident to continue working with Burckhardt Compression during upcoming dry-dock projects.

Speed, expertise and flexibility, this is what we expect from our partners." Customer voice