Burckhardt Compression : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division

July 12, 2016

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has appointed Fabrice Billard as the new President of the Systems Division with a seat on the Executive Board. He will take up this position on October 1, 2016.

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has named Fabrice Billard (46) as the new President of the newly created Systems Division, and as a new member of the Executive Board. He assumes this position from Rolf Brändli, who has been the ad interim President of the Systems Division since June 1, 2016 in addition to his duties as CFO. With the appointment of Fabrice Billard, all seats on the Executive Board under the new organizational structure have now been filled.

Fabrice Billard has been with Sulzer since 2004, most recently as Chief Strategy Officer and a member of the Sulzer Executive Committee. Previously, he held various other positions at Sulzer, including Head of the Mass Transfer Technology business unit at Sulzer Chemtech - stationed in Singapore - and, prior to that, head of the same unit's Europe, Middle East, India, Russia & Africa operations. Besides his experience in the industrial sector, Fabrice Billard brings ten years of experience with The Boston Consulting Group and Hay Information Services, two consultancy firms. Fabrice Billard is French and he holds a Master of Science in aeronautics and aerospace engineering from Ecole Centrale Paris (France) as well as an Executive MBA from Babson College. He is married and has two daughters.

"Fabrice Billard knows our markets and the project business very well and his skills and abilities will clearly enhance our Executive Board," remarks Marcel Pawlicek, CEO of Burckhardt Compression Group. "He brings all the right qualifications to lead the Systems Division to a bright, success-ful future."