  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
Burckhardt Compression : Garners Success with its Patented Laby® - GI Fuel Gas...

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Burckhardt Compression Garners Success with its Patented Laby® - GI Fuel Gas Supply Solution for Dual- and Tri-Fuel Ship Propulsion Systems

May 07, 2015

Burckhardt Compression has received numerous orders for its Laby®-GI compressor system for fuel gas supply. The vibration -free reciprocating compressors will be used to supply fuel gas to energy - efficient, environmentally friendly dual - fuel ship propulsion systems. These compressors were ordered between December 2014 and March 2015 and will be installed on several liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers with a carrying capacity of 174'000 m3 each.

The ships' owners have chosen the propulsion solution with the best fuel efficiency and the lowest emissions, in combination with Burckhardt Compression's patented Laby®-GI compressor system for fuel gas supply. The systems ordered will be installed on several LNG tankers (Liquefied Natural Gas), each having a capacity of 174'000 cubic meters (in some cases as redundant systems).

The Laby®-GI compressor system will deliver fuel gas derived from boil-off gas (LNG vapors) to the ships' dual-fuel engines. The propulsion system can be operated with eco-friendly natural gas or with heavy fuel oil. The Laby®-GI compressor system is the most flexible and robust fuel gas supply solution for dual- or tri-fuel ship engines. Designed as a multi-purpose system, these Laby®-GI compressors will be utilized to deliver fuel gas to ship engines and auxiliary power units and also to reliquefy boil-off gas. This multi-purpose design helps to minimize the complexity of on-board installations as well as the footprint and weight of the installations. Demand for such efficient and low-emission propulsion systems is increasing as a result of stricter environmental regulations.

The Laby®-GI fuel gas compressor system from Burckhardt Compression was developed in close collaboration with MAN Diesel & Turbo, a leading manufacturer of marine engines. Designed for use in a wide range of propulsion systems, the Laby®-GI ensures a stable supply of fuel gas in any condition (regardless of changing ambient conditions with regard to engine load, for example, or gas temperature, gas pressure and gas composition). The gas-tight compressor design and the Laby® technology with contactless piston and rod sealing elements offer superior availability and reliability and reduce both emissions and maintenance costs to a minimum. This compressor solution satisfies high marine standards and minimizes vibrations thanks to fully balanced operation, thus lessening its impact on ship structures.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
