    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Load Recalculation – Other Brand Hyper Compressor

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Load Recalculation - Other Brand Hyper Compressor

July 13, 2014

The design and safety settings needed updates on this hyper compressor - a non-Burckhardt brand. But Burckhardt Compression engineers with their know-how and experience provided improvement recommendations to bring the compressor into a better state.

Customer Challenges:
  • Verify the actual operation conditions and loads on its components
  • Evaluate and indicate optimized 1st and 2nd stage design for safe operation
  • Define the mechanical balance between the 1st and 2nd stage, at lowest 1st stage suction pressure for each gas composition

Application Description:

Type Other brand hyper / secondary compressor Gas Ethylene
Power 2'600 kW / 3'500 hp Suction pressure

Discharge pressure

230 barg

2'550 barg

Speed 250 rpm Lubrication Forced lubrication to cylinder
Burckhardt Compression Solution:
  • Analyse the actual design and safety settings of the existing layout considering main drive maximal shaft power
  • Indicating possible improvements for the re-balancing between 1st and 2nd stage provides safe operation
  • Know-how and experience provided from the market leader in LDPE compressor design.
  • Provide fully documented analysis and improvement recommendations
Customer Benefits:
  • Know the actual loads on the components and showing ways for its optimized distribution
  • Optimizing the maximum flow for each operating case
  • Receive the recommendation for optimized loads on the yoke and increased compressor safety.
  • Increase operational safety and improve compressor performance
Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
