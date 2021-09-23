Burckhardt Compression : Load Recalculation – Other Brand Hyper Compressor
Load Recalculation - Other Brand Hyper Compressor
July 13, 2014
The design and safety settings needed updates on this hyper compressor - a non-Burckhardt brand. But Burckhardt Compression engineers with their know-how and experience provided improvement recommendations to bring the compressor into a better state.
Customer Challenges:
Verify the actual operation conditions and loads on its components
Evaluate and indicate optimized 1st and 2nd stage design for safe operation
Define the mechanical balance between the 1st and 2nd stage, at lowest 1st stage suction pressure for each gas composition
Application Description:
Type
Other brand hyper / secondary compressor
Gas
Ethylene
Power
2'600 kW / 3'500 hp
Suction pressure
Discharge pressure
230 barg
2'550 barg
Speed
250 rpm
Lubrication
Forced lubrication to cylinder
Burckhardt Compression Solution:
Analyse the actual design and safety settings of the existing layout considering main drive maximal shaft power
Indicating possible improvements for the re-balancing between 1st and 2nd stage provides safe operation
Know-how and experience provided from the market leader in LDPE compressor design.
Provide fully documented analysis and improvement recommendations
Customer Benefits:
Know the actual loads on the components and showing ways for its optimized distribution
Optimizing the maximum flow for each operating case
Receive the recommendation for optimized loads on the yoke and increased compressor safety.
Increase operational safety and improve compressor performance
Download the Success Story here
