Burckhardt Compression : Load Recalculation – Other Brand Hyper Compressor

Contact us If you have any questions, please contact us. Send

Load Recalculation - Other Brand Hyper Compressor July 13, 2014 The design and safety settings needed updates on this hyper compressor - a non-Burckhardt brand. But Burckhardt Compression engineers with their know-how and experience provided improvement recommendations to bring the compressor into a better state.



Customer Challenges: Verify the actual operation conditions and loads on its components

Evaluate and indicate optimized 1st and 2nd stage design for safe operation

Define the mechanical balance between the 1st and 2nd stage, at lowest 1st stage suction pressure for each gas composition [Link] Application Description: Type Other brand hyper / secondary compressor Gas Ethylene Power 2'600 kW / 3'500 hp Suction pressure Discharge pressure 230 barg 2'550 barg Speed 250 rpm Lubrication Forced lubrication to cylinder Burckhardt Compression Solution: Analyse the actual design and safety settings of the existing layout considering main drive maximal shaft power

Indicating possible improvements for the re-balancing between 1st and 2nd stage provides safe operation

Know-how and experience provided from the market leader in LDPE compressor design.

Provide fully documented analysis and improvement recommendations [Link] Customer Benefits: Know the actual loads on the components and showing ways for its optimized distribution

Optimizing the maximum flow for each operating case

Receive the recommendation for optimized loads on the yoke and increased compressor safety.

Increase operational safety and improve compressor performance [Link]

Contact us If you have any questions, please contact us. Send