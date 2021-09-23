Burckhardt Compression : Major Overhaul – Hyper and Process Gas Compressor
Back to overview
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Send
Major Overhaul - Hyper and Process Gas Compressor
July 15, 2014
A customer decided on the services from Burckhardt Compression for the overhaul of the booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors for its LDPE production line. The compressors had been commissioned in 1975 and needed a thorough check-up.
Customer Challenges:
Supervision of overhaul for booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors for LDPE, commissioned in 1975
Refurbishment of the main drives
Local references and language (Spanish) to be respected
Application Description:
Type
Other brand booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressor
Gas
Thylene
Power
5'000 kW / 6700 hp
Suction pressure
Discharge pressure
230 barg / 3'330 psia
2'550 barg / 37'000 psia
Speed
211 rpm
Lubrication
Forced lubrication to cylinder
Burckhardt Compression Solution:
Analysis of the state of the booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors
Detailed resource planning for efficient execution and on time finalization of the overhaul
Comprehensive know-how and experience provided from the market leader in LDPE compressor design
Professional supervision leading the maintenance team regarding spare parts refurbishing, replacement and re-commissioning of compressors
Customer Benefits:
Professional overall planning and manpower allocation for the overhaul activities.
Project planning and execution respecting the local language and culture
Efficient execution and on time finalization of the overhaul for dependable continuation of the plant production.
Successful re-start of the LDPE production line
Download the Success Story here
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Send
Back to overview
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact us.
Send
Disclaimer
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Sales 2022
668 M
722 M
722 M
Net income 2022
55,3 M
59,9 M
59,9 M
Net Debt 2022
90,8 M
98,2 M
98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022
20,8x
Yield 2022
2,15%
Capitalization
1 153 M
1 250 M
1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,86x
EV / Sales 2023
1,73x
Nbr of Employees
2 538
Free-Float
87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
340,00 CHF
Average target price
391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target
15,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.