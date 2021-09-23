Burckhardt Compression : Major Overhaul – Hyper and Process Gas Compressor

Contact us If you have any questions, please contact us. Send

Major Overhaul - Hyper and Process Gas Compressor July 15, 2014 A customer decided on the services from Burckhardt Compression for the overhaul of the booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors for its LDPE production line. The compressors had been commissioned in 1975 and needed a thorough check-up. Customer Challenges: Supervision of overhaul for booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors for LDPE, commissioned in 1975

Refurbishment of the main drives

Local references and language (Spanish) to be respected [Link] Application Description: Type Other brand booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressor Gas Thylene Power 5'000 kW / 6700 hp Suction pressure Discharge pressure 230 barg / 3'330 psia 2'550 barg / 37'000 psia Speed 211 rpm Lubrication Forced lubrication to cylinder Burckhardt Compression Solution: Analysis of the state of the booster/primary and hyper/secondary compressors

Detailed resource planning for efficient execution and on time finalization of the overhaul

Comprehensive know-how and experience provided from the market leader in LDPE compressor design

Professional supervision leading the maintenance team regarding spare parts refurbishing, replacement and re-commissioning of compressors [Link] Customer Benefits: Professional overall planning and manpower allocation for the overhaul activities.

Project planning and execution respecting the local language and culture

Efficient execution and on time finalization of the overhaul for dependable continuation of the plant production.

Successful re-start of the LDPE production line [Link]

