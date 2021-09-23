Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : Martin Wendel to take charge of the Services Division

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to overview
Martin Wendel to take charge of the Services Division

June 14, 2016

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has appointed Martin Wendel to be the new COO of the Services Division and a member of the Executive Board. He takes up his new post on September 1, 2016.

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has appointed Martin Wendel (49) as the new COO of its newly built Services Division and a member of the Executive Board. He will succeed Marcel Pawlicek who had this post since June 1st, 2016 ad interim, supplementary to his function as the CEO.

Martin Wendel brings over 20 years of international experience in the industry sector and especially in the service business to the job. Since 2002, he has worked for Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (former MTU Friedrichshafen), a specialist for large engines, propulsion systems and distributed energy systems for ships, rail vehicles and the oil and gas industry, where he held various management posts. Most recently, he was Vice President Service for Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. Martin Wendel is a German national. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Production Engineering from the University in Karlsruhe (Germany). He is living in Friedrichshafen, is married and father of two kids.

Marcel Pawlicek, CEO Burckhardt Compression Group: "We are delighted to have found a proven leader for this challenging position in the person of Martin Wendel. The Services Division will benefit from his broad know-how and his twenty years of international experience in the services business."

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Good results in fiscal year 2008 – order intake weakens...
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : acquires Selltech
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Major On-site Repair of an Other Brand Labyrinth Piston Compresso..
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Two Process Gas Compressors for Refinery in North Italy
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Retrofit of a Hyper Compressor – Implementation of New Meas..
PU
04:52aRESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 : Thriving Services Business – drastic...
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : expands its presence in Germany
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Direc..
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 250 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,00 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG10.75%1 250
ATLAS COPCO AB34.55%75 830
SMC CORPORATION22.10%46 345
FANUC CORPORATION-1.95%43 524
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.13%37 289
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.59%36 846