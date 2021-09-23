Burckhardt Compression : Martin Wendel to take charge of the Services Division

June 14, 2016

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has appointed Martin Wendel to be the new COO of the Services Division and a member of the Executive Board. He takes up his new post on September 1, 2016.

The Board of Directors of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG has appointed Martin Wendel (49) as the new COO of its newly built Services Division and a member of the Executive Board. He will succeed Marcel Pawlicek who had this post since June 1st, 2016 ad interim, supplementary to his function as the CEO.

Martin Wendel brings over 20 years of international experience in the industry sector and especially in the service business to the job. Since 2002, he has worked for Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (former MTU Friedrichshafen), a specialist for large engines, propulsion systems and distributed energy systems for ships, rail vehicles and the oil and gas industry, where he held various management posts. Most recently, he was Vice President Service for Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG. Martin Wendel is a German national. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Production Engineering from the University in Karlsruhe (Germany). He is living in Friedrichshafen, is married and father of two kids.

Marcel Pawlicek, CEO Burckhardt Compression Group: "We are delighted to have found a proven leader for this challenging position in the person of Martin Wendel. The Services Division will benefit from his broad know-how and his twenty years of international experience in the services business."