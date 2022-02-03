Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/02 11:31:50 am
443.5 CHF   +0.80%
Burckhardt Compression : News Release

02/03/2022
Burckhardt Compression: Vanessa Valentin appointed as new CHRO and member of the Executive Management

February 03, 2022

Burckhardt Compression has appointed Vanessa Valentin as new CHRO and member of the Executive Management. She will join Burckhardt Compression on August 1st, 2022 to succeed Sandra Pitt, who left the company at the end of December 2021.

Vanessa Valentin is a Swiss citizen with a bachelor's degree in psychology at Sussex university, UK, and a master's in HR at the London School of Economics.

Vanessa Valentin brings many years of HR experience from leading international industrial companies like General Electric and Alstom Thermal Power, for which she has worked in Germany, US, Italy, Australia, and Switzerland. In these companies, she developed as leader in the field of HR, with particular expertise as HR partner, in building recruitment programs, in company mergers and various strategic HR projects.

Most recently, Vanessa Valentin was Senior Vice President Human Resources and member of the Group Management Board at VAT Group. She actively supported the post-IPO in 2016 and set up the HR processes required for this major step.

Fabrice Billard, President Systems Division and designated CEO as of April 1st, 2022: "Vanessa Valentin is a proven HR leader with experience in organizational and cultural developments of companies. We are convinced that she will significantly support Burckhardt Compression in its further growth."

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 05:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
