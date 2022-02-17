Burckhardt Compression : News Release

February 17, 2022

After five years in service, an LNG carrier was scheduled for dry-dock in Singapore, but with just three weeks' notice, the location was changed to Dubai. Burckhardt Compression quickly redeployed its maintenance team and logistics to ensure both boil-off gas (BOG) compressors were serviced within the 18-day window.

The vessel is equipped with two Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI BOG compressors, which allow the vessel to reuse 1'600 tons of natural gas every year that would otherwise be wasted. This contributes to reduced sulfur and CO2 levels for the operator.

"Burckhardt Compression reacted swiftly on the location change and thanks to their global setup, they could mobilize manpower fast. The project organization and communication was second to none and we are very confident to continue working with Burckhardt Compression during upcoming dry-dock projects.

Speed, expertise and flexibility, this is what we expect from our partners." Customer voice

Customer Challenges: Re-arranging staff and materials for new location

Daytime temperatures between 38°C and 42°C with 60% humidity

Handling additional requirements outside the original project scope

Limited time to source additional parts and install them [Link] Delivery of maintenance spare parts to the vessel

Application Description: Compressor manufacturer: Burckhardt Compression Type 2 x 6LP 190- 5A_1 Gas BOG Power 1250 kW / 1676 hp Suction pressure Discharge pressure 1.02 bar(a) /14.97 psi (a) 314 bar(a) / 4553 psi (a) Speed 714 rpm Lubrication Lubricated 4thand 5th stages

Burckhardt Compression Solution: Burckhardt Compression's streamlined process for parts procurement is tailored to short dry-dock interventions

The local Service Center in Dubai supported the onboard service team

Direct access to the manufacturing plant in Winterthur sourced any additional parts quickly

Engineering and trouble shooting assistance available 24/7

Burckhardt Compression coordinated other teams to complete work on equipment such as the gas coolers [Link] Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI boil-off gas compressors

Customer Benefits: The Burckhardt Compression team worked autonomously, reducing pressure on the customer's dry-dock management team

OEM expertise and factory support for the project provide peace of mind

OEM knowledge and facilities minimize project timeframe

Successful completion of the service within 18-day dry-dock window

Optimized compressor performance until the next service in 2.5 years [Link] Re-assembly of compressors