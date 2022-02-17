Burckhardt Compression : News Release

Dry dock compressor service completed within 18 days
February 17, 2022
After five years in service, an LNG carrier was scheduled for dry-dock in Singapore, but with just three weeks' notice, the location was changed to Dubai. Burckhardt Compression quickly redeployed its maintenance team and logistics to ensure both boil-off gas (BOG) compressors were serviced within the 18-day window.
The vessel is equipped with two Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI BOG compressors, which allow the vessel to reuse 1'600 tons of natural gas every year that would otherwise be wasted. This contributes to reduced sulfur and CO2 levels for the operator.
"Burckhardt Compression reacted swiftly on the location change and thanks to their global setup, they could mobilize manpower fast. The project organization and communication was second to none and we are very confident to continue working with Burckhardt Compression during upcoming dry-dock projects.
Speed, expertise and flexibility, this is what we expect from our partners."
Customer voice
Customer Challenges:
-
Re-arranging staff and materials for new location
-
Daytime temperatures between 38°C and 42°C with 60% humidity
-
Handling additional requirements outside the original project scope
-
Limited time to source additional parts and install them
[Link]
Delivery of maintenance spare parts to the vessel
Application Description:
|
Compressor manufacturer: Burckhardt Compression
|
Type
|
2 x 6LP 190- 5A_1
|
Gas
|
BOG
|
Power
|
1250 kW / 1676 hp
|
Suction pressure
Discharge pressure
|
1.02 bar(a) /14.97 psi (a)
314 bar(a) / 4553 psi (a)
|
Speed
|
714 rpm
|
Lubrication
|
Lubricated 4thand 5th stages
Burckhardt Compression Solution:
-
Burckhardt Compression's streamlined process for parts procurement is tailored to short dry-dock interventions
-
The local Service Center in Dubai supported the onboard service team
-
Direct access to the manufacturing plant in Winterthur sourced any additional parts quickly
-
Engineering and trouble shooting assistance available 24/7
-
Burckhardt Compression coordinated other teams to complete work on equipment such as the gas coolers
[Link]
Burckhardt Compression Laby®-GI boil-off gas compressors
Customer Benefits:
-
The Burckhardt Compression team worked autonomously, reducing pressure on the customer's dry-dock management team
-
OEM expertise and factory support for the project provide peace of mind
-
OEM knowledge and facilities minimize project timeframe
-
Successful completion of the service within 18-day dry-dock window
-
Optimized compressor performance until the next service in 2.5 years
[Link]
Re-assembly of compressors
Disclaimer
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 07:03:17 UTC.