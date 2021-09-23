Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Numerous Orders of Burckhardt Compression's Laby®-GI Compressors for High Demanding Offshore Applications

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Numerous Orders of Burckhardt Compression's Laby®-GI Compressors for High Demanding Offshore Applications

November 26, 2013

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded numerous orders for its fully balanced Laby®-GI Compressor, tailor engineered for demanding offshore applications. One of the market leaders in the shipbuilding industry has ordered two Laby®-GI Compressors as fuel gas compressors for two LNG carriers. The compressor systems will inject boil-off gas into the ME-GI dual-fuel two-stroke engines from MAN Diesel & Turbo for LNG carrier propulsion systems. In addition, Burckhardt Compression has been awarded an order for a Laby®-GI Compressor as a minimum send-out (MSO) compressor on a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU).

The orders for two additional Laby®-GI Compressors as fuel gas compressors show the increasing demand of new propulsion solutions in the LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier market. Regarding stricter environmental regulations and increasing fuel oil prices, the energy-efficient and environmentally friendly propulsion system for gas-operated marine diesel engines means the perfect solution. With this order the customer has equipped his LNG carriers (total capacity of 350'000 cubic meters) with the most fuel efficient and low-emission propulsion solution available in the market today. Delivery of the compressors will take place in the 3rd quarter of 2015.

The ME-GI system can alternatively be operated with ecological natural gas or heavy fuel oil. The fully balanced compressor system will inject boil-off gas into the ME-GI dual-fuel two-stroke engine. Onboard available boil-off gas can be used as fuel gas or can be reliquefied and conveyed back to the storage tanks. Thanks to the reliquefaction option, it is the most flexible solution and operates with a minimum of emissions.

Minimum send-out compressor for FSRU

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded an order for a Laby®-GI Compressor as a minimum send-out compressor on a FSRU with a capacity of about 170'000 cubic meters. The vessel will be operating in South America, supporting the regions increasing demand for clean fuel sources. Delivery of the compressor will take place in the 4th quarter of 2014. Burckhardt Compression's experience with FSRU projects and the extensive know-how of BOG (boil-off gas) technology helped to secure this order.

The Laby®-GI Compressor easily manages the compression of LNG BOG at suction temperatures down to minus 170°C (minus 250 F) without pre-heating the gas nor pre-cooling the compressor. The gastight compressor housing eliminates gas emission and losses to the environment.

Laby®-GI Compressors are used for a wide range of highly demanding applications on liquid gas carriers, LNG/LPG FPSOs, FSRUs and production platforms. They are extremely reliable with unexcelled availability, combining best performance with unmatched operational flexibility and longest lifetime. The Laby®-GI Compressor is fully balanced which results in the elimination of unbalanced forces and moments guaranteeing a smooth operation for all offshore applications. The unique design combines two well established sealing technologies in a single crankgear for lubricated or non-lubricated compression.

About BurckhardtCompression

Burckhardt Compression is one of the worldwide market leaders in the field of reciprocating compressors and the only manufacturer that covers a complete range of reciprocating compressor technologies. Its customized compressor systems are used in the upstream oil & gas, gas transport and storage, refinery, chemical, petrochemical and industrial gas sectors. Burckhardt Compression's leading technology, high-quality compressor components and the full range of services help customers to minimize life cycle costs of their reciprocating compressor systems around the world. Since 1844 its highly skilled workforce has crafted superior solutions and set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

Further inquiries:

Simon Schaeublin
Tel.: +41 (0)52 262 57 81
Fax: +41 (0)52 262 03 48
[email protected]
www.burckhardtcompression.com

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
