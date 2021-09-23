Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Opening of new assembly facility in Waller, US

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
Opening of new assembly facility in Waller, US

August 10, 2016

On Tuesday, August 9, 2016, Burckhardt Compression celebrated the grand opening event of its new assembly facility in the US.

The facility is located in Waller near Houston, Texas, where Burckhardt Compression will assemble Process Gas Compressors API 618 for customers in the refining and chemical processing industry throughout the US, Canada, Mexico and South America.

The new facility in Waller, US, comprises engineering and assembling of Process Gas Compressors API 618 as well as a fully-fledged service center that offers the full range of services for customers across the US, Canada, Mexico and South America. Being so close to Houston as the "energy capital of the world" Burckhardt Compression's facility is located near its customers in the refining and chemical industry. The area consists of the assembly plant and office space with in total about 57,000 square feet.

Marcel Pawlicek, CEO Burckhardt Compression Group: "This new assembly facility leads the way as it is one of just two such plants in the entire United States."

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
