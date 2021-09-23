Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : PEMEX COMPLEJO PETROQUIMICO CANGREJERA increases plant performance after revamp by Burckhardt Compression

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
PEMEX COMPLEJO PETROQUIMICO CANGREJERA increases plant performance after revamp by Burckhardt Compression

June 05, 2014

PEMEX Petroquimica (PPQ) selected Burckhardt Compression for a major revamp and modernization of its Secondary Compressor lines. These three Hyper Compressors, built by a third-party manufacturer, are part of a low density polyethylene (LDPE) plant in Complejo Petroquimico Cangrejera, Mexico.

PEMEX Petroquimica chose Burckhardt Compression as turnkey contractor for the general revamp and modernization project of three Hyper Compressors at the company's plant in Crangrejera, Mexico. The project was initiated due to the decreasing availability and reliability of the three compressors, built by a third-party manufacturer in 1978 after more than 200'000 operating hours.

As turnkey contractor, Burckhardt Compression was in charge of the entire project and site management as well as the engineering and manufacturing aspects. The preparation time of eight months including manufacturing and part delivery as well as the timeline of 24 days per line for each revamp turned out to be a challenge. By the end of 2013, the revamp was successfully finished on schedule.

"Burckhardt Compression proved to be not only a world class manufacturer of Hyper Compressors, but also a world class partner for service and maintenance. As turnkey contractor, Burckhardt Compression managed to deliver on time with the expected Swiss quality and improved the overall performance to our full satisfaction," says Gerardo F. López Gonzáles, Gerente of PEMEX COMPLEJO PETROQUIMICO CANGREJERA.

As an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with over 170 years of experience in design, manufacturing and service of reciprocating compressors, Burckhardt Compression has a dedicated team of specialists for revamps, overhauls, engineering services and repairs for its own and other brand compressors. In the case of PEMEX PETROQUIMICA CANGREJERA, the replaced parts were manufactured at Burckhardt Compression's manufacturing site in Switzerland and then delivered to Mexico. On site, a team of 30 specialists, including a site Coordinator taking care of quality and time management, assured a smooth project execution.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
