Burckhardt Compression: Personnel changes in the Executive Board

October 24, 2014

Hans Keist, Head of Burckhardt Components AG at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave the company at his own request. Having concluded a major stage in the development of his organizational area of responsibility, he will now pursue a new opportunity in a different field. Susan Lütolf, Head of global Human Resources Management and a member of the Executive Board, will be retiring early in March 2015 for family reasons.

Hans Keist assumed the position of Managing Director of the MT Sealing Technology Inc. in December 2012 and guided it through its transition into the current Burckhardt Components AG as a member of Burckhardt Compression's Executive Board. Over the next few months the activities of Burckhardt Components AG will be integrated into the Components, Services & Support (CSS) business area. This integration will simplify various processes.

Hans Keist has thus brought an important phase in the organizational development of Burckhardt Compression's components business to an end. He has decided to leave Burckhardt Compression and pursue a new challenge outside the company.

Susan Lütolf assumed the position of Head of Human Resources Management (HRM) with a seat on the Executive Board in June 2012. She has overseen HRM's methodical growth and development and adapted the department to address the company's global needs. Together with her team, Susan Lütolf successfully managed the extensive recruitment campaign for BCAG resulting out of the pleasing growth. She has decided to retire early for family reasons and will be leaving the company at the end of March 2015. The search for a successor has been initiated and an announcement will be made as soon as that process has been concluded.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board thank Hans Keist and Susan Lütolf for their untiring efforts and wish them all the best for their future.