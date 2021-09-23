Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression: Personnel changes in the Executive Board

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to overview
Burckhardt Compression: Personnel changes in the Executive Board

October 24, 2014

Hans Keist, Head of Burckhardt Components AG at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave the company at his own request. Having concluded a major stage in the development of his organizational area of responsibility, he will now pursue a new opportunity in a different field. Susan Lütolf, Head of global Human Resources Management and a member of the Executive Board, will be retiring early in March 2015 for family reasons.

Hans Keist assumed the position of Managing Director of the MT Sealing Technology Inc. in December 2012 and guided it through its transition into the current Burckhardt Components AG as a member of Burckhardt Compression's Executive Board. Over the next few months the activities of Burckhardt Components AG will be integrated into the Components, Services & Support (CSS) business area. This integration will simplify various processes.

Hans Keist has thus brought an important phase in the organizational development of Burckhardt Compression's components business to an end. He has decided to leave Burckhardt Compression and pursue a new challenge outside the company.

Susan Lütolf assumed the position of Head of Human Resources Management (HRM) with a seat on the Executive Board in June 2012. She has overseen HRM's methodical growth and development and adapted the department to address the company's global needs. Together with her team, Susan Lütolf successfully managed the extensive recruitment campaign for BCAG resulting out of the pleasing growth. She has decided to retire early for family reasons and will be leaving the company at the end of March 2015. The search for a successor has been initiated and an announcement will be made as soon as that process has been concluded.

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board thank Hans Keist and Susan Lütolf for their untiring efforts and wish them all the best for their future.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Good results in fiscal year 2008 – order intake weakens...
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : acquires Selltech
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Major On-site Repair of an Other Brand Labyrinth Piston Compresso..
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Two Process Gas Compressors for Refinery in North Italy
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Retrofit of a Hyper Compressor – Implementation of New Meas..
PU
04:52aRESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 : Thriving Services Business – drastic...
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : expands its presence in Germany
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Direc..
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 250 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,00 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG10.75%1 250
ATLAS COPCO AB34.55%75 830
SMC CORPORATION22.10%46 345
FANUC CORPORATION-1.95%43 524
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.13%37 289
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.59%36 846