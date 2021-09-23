Burckhardt Compression : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service

Burckhardt Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
October 11, 2016
The valves of a non-Burckhardt compressor only lasted for 6 weeks in a challenging application. Burckhardt Compression analyzed the problem could increase the valve lifetime by 200% by installing poppet valves.
Customer Challenges:
Current plate valve only lasted 6 weeks due to sticky ethylene application
Gas is highly contaminated
To increase valve lifetime
To reduce service maintenance time of valve service
