Burckhardt Compression : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service

Burckhardt Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service October 11, 2016 The valves of a non-Burckhardt compressor only lasted for 6 weeks in a challenging application. Burckhardt Compression analyzed the problem could increase the valve lifetime by 200% by installing poppet valves. Customer Challenges: Current plate valve only lasted 6 weeks due to sticky ethylene application

Gas is highly contaminated

To increase valve lifetime

Type Dresser Rand Clark CMA-2, 1st Stage Gas Ethylene Vinyl acetate Power 75 kW / 100 BHP Suction pressure Discharge pressure 2.03 bara / 30 psia 10.79 bara / 159 psia Speed 590 rpm Lubrication Lube Burckhardt Comression Solution: Custom-engineered Burckhardt Poppet ValveTM with optimized performance

Less clogging thanks to high lift area and aerodynamic flow path

Due to construction of the Burckhardt Poppet Valve™, the valve is repaired on

site by the customer himself achieving the new valve standard Customer Benefits: Valve lifetime increased by 200%

Reduced service and maintenance costs

Reconditioning on site of the valve, therefore fast maintenance service

Very simple maintenance without any special tools

Highest efficiency due to the improved design of the Burckhardt Poppet

Valve™

