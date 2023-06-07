Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:11:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
536.50 CHF   +0.09%
04:46aBurckhardt Compression : with record-level financials, accelerating its growth in new energy markets
PU
04:46aBurckhardt Compression : Presentation of Annual Report 2022
PU
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, General Motors...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : Presentation of Annual Report 2022

06/07/2023 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YEAR-END RESULTS FISCAL YEAR 2022

JUNE 6, 2023, WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND

Disclaimer

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Burckhardt Compression. This document contains

certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving

Burckhardt Compression that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Burckhardt Compression's control, so that the actual results, including Burckhardt Compression's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Burckhardt Compression does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Further, any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future.

Except as required by law, Burckhardt Compression is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Burckhardt Compression for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Burckhardt Compression securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions. The information and material provided in this document are intended for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus pursuant to the Swiss Financial Services Act (as amended) or the laws of any other jurisdiction or any other type of offering document.

FY 2022 Results | 6 June 2023

2

Content

1.

Key Highlights and Market Development

F. Billard (CEO)

4

2.

Operational Review

F. Billard (CEO)

12

3.

Financial Review

R. Braendli (CFO)

17

4.

Outlook

F. Billard (CEO)

24

FY 2022 Results | 6 June 2023

3

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT

FABRICE BILLARD CEO

Successful delivery of FY 2022 priorities; transformation and growth agenda towards sustainable energy future on track

Successfully

New

sustainability

delivered on

roadmap and

MRP 2018-22

commitments

Record

Resilience

order intake,

amidst market

1

3

sales

and macro

and EBIT

Propose

challenges

40% of orders

dividend

supported

2

4

increase of

energy

60%

transition

Strong growth

in focus

markets

Defined new MRP targets5

2023-27

FY 2022 Results | 6 June 2023

5

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 08:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
04:46aBurckhardt Compression : with record-level financials, accelerating its growth in new ener..
PU
04:46aBurckhardt Compression : Presentation of Annual Report 2022
PU
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, Gene..
MS
06/06Switzerland's Burckhardt Compression Posts Higher FY22 Net Income, Revenue
MT
05/31Baader Helvea Lifts Price Target on Burckhardt Compression, Maintains Add Recommendatio..
MT
05/11Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Burckhardt Compression, Maintains Buy Recommendatio..
MT
05/05Burckhardt Compression Posts Higher FY22 Revenue
MT
05/05Burckhardt Compression : Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year...
PU
04/26MBO Shareholder Group Trims Burckhardt Compression Stake to 10%
MT
04/26Burckhardt Compression : MBO shareholder group of Burckhardt Compression reports sharehold..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2024 893 M 983 M 983 M
Net income 2024 78,7 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
Net Debt 2024 54,8 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2024 22,7x
Yield 2024 2,33%
Capitalization 1 817 M 2 001 M 2 001 M
EV / Sales 2024 2,10x
EV / Sales 2025 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 892
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 536,00 CHF
Average target price 587,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Billard Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman
Monika Krüsi Schädle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephan Bross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG-2.72%2 001
ATLAS COPCO AB29.77%68 009
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION19.10%44 465
SMC CORPORATION46.96%37 711
FANUC CORPORATION29.01%34 672
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.22.12%34 405
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer