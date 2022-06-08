Burckhardt Compression : Presentation on Annual Report 20201
YEAR-END RESULTS FISCAL YEAR 2021
JUNE 8, 2022, WINTERTHUR
Disclaimer
The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Burckhardt Compression. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Burckhardt Compression that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Burckhardt Compression's control, so that the actual results, including Burckhardt Compression's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Burckhardt Compression does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Further, any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future.
Except as required by law, Burckhardt Compression is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Burckhardt Compression for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Burckhardt Compression securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions. The information and material
provided in this document are intended for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus
pursuant to the Swiss Financial Services Act (as amended) or the laws of any other jurisdiction or any other type of offering document.
Delivering on strategic and operational priorities and unlocking further growth in the mid to long term
NEW CEO BACKGROUND
STRONG FOUNDATIONS
FUTURE PRIORITIES
• French & Swiss citizen
•
Engaged employees with
•
Strengthen our position as
passionate and pragmatic culture
employer of choice
• Aeronautics & space engineer
• Large blue-chip customer base
•
Defend core markets, reinforce
• 5 years Boston Consulting Group
leading niche positions
- Paris, Zurich
• Scale and global reach - leading
market position in key applications
• Expand in new markets like H2
• 12 years Sulzer (CH, SG)
mobility & energy
- Pumps, Chemtech, Corporate
•
Integrated business model
Systems + Services
• Focus on operational excellence
• 6 years Burckhardt compression
to further support profitable growth
- Division president Systems
• Financial discipline - on track to
- Focus on profitability increase,
deliver MRP targets
•
Drive customer centricity and
then energy transition and
innovation through digitalization
related growth
•
Well positioned to benefit from
energy transition
•
Continue to embed sustainability
into strategy and operations
Content
1.
Key Highlights and Market Development
F. Billard
5
2.
Operational Review
F. Billard
12
3.
Financial Review
R. Braendli
17
4.
Strategic Update and Outlook
F. Billard
24
1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT
FABRICE BILLARD CEO
