Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06/07 11:30:20 am EDT
497.00 CHF   +2.90%
02:22aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Presentation on Annual Report 20201
PU
01:07aBurckhardt Compression's FY22 Profit Grows Amid High Order Intake
MT
12:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual Report 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : Presentation on Annual Report 20201

06/08/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YEAR-END RESULTS FISCAL YEAR 2021

JUNE 8, 2022, WINTERTHUR

Disclaimer

The contents of this document, including all statements made therein, are based on estimates, assumptions and other information currently available to the management of Burckhardt Compression. This document contains certain statements related to the future business and financial performance or future events involving Burckhardt Compression that may constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein could be substantially impacted by risks, influences and other factors, many of which are not foreseeable at present and/or are beyond Burckhardt Compression's control, so that the actual results, including Burckhardt Compression's financial results and operational results, may vary materially from and differ from those, expressly or implicitly, provided in the forward-looking statements, be they anticipated, expected or projected. Burckhardt Compression does not give any assurance, representation or warranty, expressed or implied, that such forward-looking statements will be realized. Further, any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future.

Except as required by law, Burckhardt Compression is under no obligation to, and explicitly disclaims any obligation to, update or otherwise review its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This document, including any and all information contained therein, is not intended as, and may not be construed as, an offer or solicitation by Burckhardt Compression for the purchase or disposal of, trading or any transaction in any Burckhardt Compression securities. Investors must not rely on this information for investment decisions and are solely responsible for forming their own investment decisions. The information and material

provided in this document are intended for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus

pursuant to the Swiss Financial Services Act (as amended) or the laws of any other jurisdiction or any other type of offering document.

FY 2021 Results

08 June 2022

2

Delivering on strategic and operational priorities and unlocking further growth in the mid to long term

NEW CEO BACKGROUND

STRONG FOUNDATIONS

FUTURE PRIORITIES

• French & Swiss citizen

Engaged employees with

Strengthen our position as

passionate and pragmatic culture

employer of choice

• Aeronautics & space engineer

• Large blue-chip customer base

Defend core markets, reinforce

• 5 years Boston Consulting Group

leading niche positions

- Paris, Zurich

• Scale and global reach - leading

market position in key applications

• Expand in new markets like H2

• 12 years Sulzer (CH, SG)

mobility & energy

- Pumps, Chemtech, Corporate

Integrated business model

Systems + Services

• Focus on operational excellence

• 6 years Burckhardt compression

to further support profitable growth

- Division president Systems

• Financial discipline - on track to

- Focus on profitability increase,

deliver MRP targets

Drive customer centricity and

then energy transition and

innovation through digitalization

related growth

Well positioned to benefit from

energy transition

Continue to embed sustainability

into strategy and operations

FY 2021 Results

08 June 2022

3

Content

1.

Key Highlights and Market Development

F. Billard

5

2.

Operational Review

F. Billard

12

3.

Financial Review

R. Braendli

17

4.

Strategic Update and Outlook

F. Billard

24

FY 2021 Results

08 June 2022

4

1. KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENT

FABRICE BILLARD CEO

FY 2021 Results

08 June 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
02:22aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Presentation on Annual Report 20201
PU
01:07aBurckhardt Compression's FY22 Profit Grows Amid High Order Intake
MT
12:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual Report 2021
PU
12:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Essentials
PU
06/07BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : News Release
PU
06/07Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions, Burckhardt Compression Sign Supply Deal Forr Diaphragm Co..
MT
06/02COST EFFECTIVE SOLUTION : Overhaul of 2nd hand Laby® setting its clock back...
PU
05/17BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fit-for-purpose compression solution exceeds customer expectation..
PU
05/06BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : News Release
PU
04/21BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : News Release
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 645 M 663 M 663 M
Net income 2022 53,8 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 66,8 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 732 M 1 732 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 603
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 497,00 CHF
Average target price 500,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Billard Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman
Monika Krüsi Schädle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephan Bross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG15.18%1 732
PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY AG-26.85%1 667
ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED27.68%1 522
SHANGHAI HANBELL PRECISE MACHINERY CO., LTD.-32.63%1 495
KUNSHAN KINGLAI HYGIENIC MATERIALS CO.,LTD.-14.33%1 431
LOT VACUUM CO., LTD.-20.93%185