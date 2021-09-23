Burckhardt Compression : Receives Major Order for One Process Gas Compressor for Acid...

January 09, 2014

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded an order to deliver one Process Gas Compressor API 618 for acid gas injection in North America. The customer chose Burckhardt Compression because of the company's extensive material know-how and good reputation for reliable Process Gas Compressors, which are crucial in this highly demanding application. Burckhardt Compression will supply the compressor system completely modularized and ready to bolt up at the site.

The highly corrosive and extremely toxic gases handled in this application require highest quality standards in material and equipment design as well as extensive engineering know-how. Burckhardt Compression has thorough in-house expertise in the field of material design and plant engineering due to many references of demanding applications. The Process Gas Compressor of Burckhardt Compression allows a safe handling of corrosive gases at high pressures and will replace an existing compressor unit. The compressor system will be installed at an extremely remote location and will operate under harsh climate conditions. Therefore the compressor system will be delivered completely modularized and ready to bolt up at the site.

The acid gas with a mixture of 70 percent of hydrogen sulfide and 25 percent of carbon dioxide is compressed in five stages up to a discharge pressure of 85 bara (1'230 psia). The compressed acid gas mixture is injected into the production well near the bottom of the reservoir in order to deplete the acid gas in the formations and to enhance the process of hydrocarbon recovery.

Burckhardt Compression's Process Gas Compressors fully conform to API 618 5th edition and are known for reliable and safe operation with long meantime between overhauls, due to the rugged heavy duty design and high quality compressor components. The delivery date of the skid mounted compressor unit will take place in the first quarter of 2015.

Burckhardt Compression is experienced in compressor applications with discharge pressures up to 3'500 bar (50'760 psi) as well as for demanding applications handling gases with suction temperatures down to minus 170 °C (minus 274 °F).