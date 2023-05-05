Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:31 2023-05-04 am EDT
542.00 CHF   -0.37%
12:19aBurckhardt Compression : Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year...
PU
04/26MBO Shareholder Group Trims Burckhardt Compression Stake to 10%
MT
04/26Burckhardt Compression : MBO shareholder group of Burckhardt Compression reports shareholding of 9.97%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression: Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year...

05/05/2023 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 05, 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Burckhardt Compression: Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year 2022

Burckhardt Compression is closing its fiscal year 2022 with sales amounting to approximately CHF 830 million and an expected operating profit margin around 11.3%.

Based on the order intake of the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and on the challenges in the supply chains, Burckhardt Compression communicated and confirmed on December 20, 2022, its outlook for the full fiscal year 2022 with sales between CHF 720 million and CHF 760 million and an EBIT margin similar to the fiscal year 2021 level (FY 2021: 10.8%).

Proactive measures to expedite the supply chains combined with a certain stabilization of global logistics enabled Burckhardt Compression to deliver large projects in the final weeks of the financial year, some of them even ahead of the expected schedule. This enabled the company to recognize revenue of approximately CHF 830 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The operating profit margin is expected at around 11.3% (previous year: 10.8%).

These are unaudited figures. The annual results for fiscal year 2022 and the annual report will be published on June 6, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 04:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
12:19aBurckhardt Compression : Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year...
PU
04/26MBO Shareholder Group Trims Burckhardt Compression Stake to 10%
MT
04/26Burckhardt Compression : MBO shareholder group of Burckhardt Compression reports sharehold..
PU
03/23Credit Suisse Lifts Price Target on Burckhardt Compression Holding, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
02/14Burckhardt Compression : strengthens its presence in Thailand
PU
02/06Burckhardt Compression Says Employees 'Acted Correctly' amid Insider Trading Probe
MT
02/06Burckhardt Compression : Investigation and proceedings
PU
2022Burckhardt Compression Affirms FY22 Outlook Amid Record-high Order Intake
MT
2022Burckhardt Compression : Order intake passed one billion Swiss francs
PU
2022Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Burckhardt Compression, Maintains Buy Recommendatio..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 752 M 848 M 848 M
Net income 2023 64,6 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net Debt 2023 65,0 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 1,73%
Capitalization 1 838 M 2 072 M 2 072 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 2 892
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 542,00 CHF
Average target price 553,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabrice Billard Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman
Monika Krüsi Schädle Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephan Bross Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG-1.27%2 080
ATLAS COPCO AB18.93%66 966
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.69%41 458
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.23.83%34 295
SMC CORPORATION25.80%33 373
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%32 846
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer