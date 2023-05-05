Burckhardt Compression: Sales and operating profit higher than expected in fiscal year...

May 05, 2023 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Burckhardt Compression is closing its fiscal year 2022 with sales amounting to approximately CHF 830 million and an expected operating profit margin around 11.3%.

Based on the order intake of the fiscal years 2020 and 2021 and on the challenges in the supply chains, Burckhardt Compression communicated and confirmed on December 20, 2022, its outlook for the full fiscal year 2022 with sales between CHF 720 million and CHF 760 million and an EBIT margin similar to the fiscal year 2021 level (FY 2021: 10.8%).

Proactive measures to expedite the supply chains combined with a certain stabilization of global logistics enabled Burckhardt Compression to deliver large projects in the final weeks of the financial year, some of them even ahead of the expected schedule. This enabled the company to recognize revenue of approximately CHF 830 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. The operating profit margin is expected at around 11.3% (previous year: 10.8%).

These are unaudited figures. The annual results for fiscal year 2022 and the annual report will be published on June 6, 2023.