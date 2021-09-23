Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : acquires SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to overview
Burckhardt Compression acquires SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings

December 22, 2014

Reciprocating compressor manufacturer Burckhardt Compression is acquiring the French sliding bearing manufacturer SAMR Société d'Application du Métal Rouge© SAS effective December 19, 2014. SAMR is located southeast of Paris and is internationally active as a developer and manufacturer of premium sliding bearings for reciprocating compressors, turbo compressors, turbines, combustion engines, gears and pumps.

Burckhardt Compression is expanding its offering of high-quality compressor components with the acquisition of SAMR Société d'Application du Métal Rouge© SAS (SAMR). SAMR is a successful, highly specialized small enterprise with annual sales turnover of CHF 3 million and approximately 20 employees. The new subsidiary will continue to be managed as an independent entity. Existing collaboration between the two companies in the field of sliding bearings will be intensified. Both parties agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.

SAMR is a specialist enterprise that has designed and manufactured high-end, durable sliding bearings for rotating machinery such as reciprocating compressors, turbo compressors, turbines, combustion engines, gears and pumps since 1947. Its products are used in the chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, shipping, railroad, steel and cement industries. Thanks to its flexible manufacturing processes and many years of experience, SAMR can supply operators of rotating machinery with single-unit or custom-made production solutions at short notice during routine service procedures or in the event of unexpected equipment downtime.

This acquisition marks another step forward in the implementation of Burckhardt Compression's strategy of offering customers comprehensive, flexible services and high-quality, advanced technology compressor components that offer longest operational lifetimes and lowest life cycle costs of reciprocating compressors.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Good results in fiscal year 2008 – order intake weakens...
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : acquires Selltech
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Major On-site Repair of an Other Brand Labyrinth Piston Compresso..
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Two Process Gas Compressors for Refinery in North Italy
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Retrofit of a Hyper Compressor – Implementation of New Meas..
PU
04:52aRESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 : Thriving Services Business – drastic...
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : expands its presence in Germany
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Direc..
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 250 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,00 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG10.75%1 250
ATLAS COPCO AB34.55%75 830
SMC CORPORATION22.10%46 345
FANUC CORPORATION-1.95%43 524
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.13%37 289
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.59%36 846