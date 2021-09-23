Burckhardt Compression : acquires SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings

December 22, 2014

Reciprocating compressor manufacturer Burckhardt Compression is acquiring the French sliding bearing manufacturer SAMR Société d'Application du Métal Rouge© SAS effective December 19, 2014. SAMR is located southeast of Paris and is internationally active as a developer and manufacturer of premium sliding bearings for reciprocating compressors, turbo compressors, turbines, combustion engines, gears and pumps.

Burckhardt Compression is expanding its offering of high-quality compressor components with the acquisition of SAMR Société d'Application du Métal Rouge© SAS (SAMR). SAMR is a successful, highly specialized small enterprise with annual sales turnover of CHF 3 million and approximately 20 employees. The new subsidiary will continue to be managed as an independent entity. Existing collaboration between the two companies in the field of sliding bearings will be intensified. Both parties agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price.

SAMR is a specialist enterprise that has designed and manufactured high-end, durable sliding bearings for rotating machinery such as reciprocating compressors, turbo compressors, turbines, combustion engines, gears and pumps since 1947. Its products are used in the chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, shipping, railroad, steel and cement industries. Thanks to its flexible manufacturing processes and many years of experience, SAMR can supply operators of rotating machinery with single-unit or custom-made production solutions at short notice during routine service procedures or in the event of unexpected equipment downtime.

This acquisition marks another step forward in the implementation of Burckhardt Compression's strategy of offering customers comprehensive, flexible services and high-quality, advanced technology compressor components that offer longest operational lifetimes and lowest life cycle costs of reciprocating compressors.