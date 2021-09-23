Burckhardt Compression : expands its presence in Germany

September 19, 2016

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG is acquiring IKS Industrie- und Kompressorenservice GmbH, a German firm based in Bremen. The company recorded sales of about CHF 4 million and employed a staff of 17 in 2015. Through this transaction Burckhardt Compression will become a leading provider of reciprocating compressor services in Germany. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The acquisition of IKS Industrie- und Kompressorenservice GmbH will make Burckhardt Compression a leading provider of reciprocating compressor services in German-speaking markets, a region of considerable importance for Burckhardt Compression. In the future Burckhardt Compression Deutschland will service even better not only its own products but also the reciprocating compressors manufactured by other OEMs.

In addition to its highly qualified service specialists, IKS has a well-established service network in Germany, which will allow Burckhardt Compression to further deepen its customer relations in the country. "The acquisition of IKS Industrie- und Kompressorenservice improves our position in Germany. IKS has accumulated considerable experience in the chemical, refinery, petrochemical, industrial gases, food manufacturing and iron and steel industries," says Marcel Pawlicek, CEO of Burckhardt Compression. This latest strengthening of the service business supports the new organizational structure with the two divisions Systems and Services that was announced in March 2016.