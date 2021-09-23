Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : inaugurates a new assembly building in Winterthur

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to overview
Burckhardt Compression inaugurates a new assembly building in Winterthur

September 10, 2015

Burckhardt Compression inaugurated a modern new assembly hall on Thursday, September 10, 2015. This historic milestone was celebrated with public officials, Burckhardt Compression's Board of Directors and the Executive Board and the workforce in Winterthur. The new assembly hall increases factory space by 2,300 m2 to 33,300 m2.

Just one year after the cornerstone ceremony Burckhardt Compression was able to inaugurate its new assembly hall in Winterthur. The new building was built to the latest industry standards and increases Burckhardt Compression's factory space by about 2,300 m2 to some 33,300 m2.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, CEO Marcel Pawlicek praised the people involved in the construction project. "Our long corporate history of more than 170 years has certainly not hindered our ability to execute major projects quickly and efficiently." The new assembly hall is a result of Burckhardt Compression's growth strategy and, as Pawlicek pointed out, it also demonstrates the company's unwavering commitment to its operations in Winterthur. "After the management buy-out in 2002, the public listing on the stock market in 2006 and the purchase of the entire property in 2009, we're proud to have achieved another milestone in our history with this expansion of our factory space."

Representatives of Winterthur's city council and Burckhardt Compression's Board of Directors and Executive Board and its entire local workforce were on hand for the inaugural celebration. Besides the new assembly hall, a brand new large machining center in the site's existing factory building was also ceremoniously inaugurated.

Modern industry standards

The new assembly hall meets all the latest industry standards. As it is wider than older factory designs, work can be performed on either side of the conveyor line that runs through the middle of the hall. Thanks to the special flooring, workpieces can be conveyed by air cushion systems. Ultra-modern crane technology improves safety and efficiency when handling the workpieces, which can weigh up to 80 metric tons. In the new painting booths, assembly parts can be washed, dried and painted in compliance with the latest environmental standards, without having to be moved between different places.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Good results in fiscal year 2008 – order intake weakens...
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : acquires Selltech
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Major On-site Repair of an Other Brand Labyrinth Piston Compresso..
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Two Process Gas Compressors for Refinery in North Italy
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Retrofit of a Hyper Compressor – Implementation of New Meas..
PU
04:52aRESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 : Thriving Services Business – drastic...
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : expands its presence in Germany
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Direc..
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 250 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,00 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG10.75%1 250
ATLAS COPCO AB34.55%75 830
SMC CORPORATION22.10%46 345
FANUC CORPORATION-1.95%43 524
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.13%37 289
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.59%36 846