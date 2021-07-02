Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
Burckhardt Compression : Annual General Meeting of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG

07/02/2021 | 11:57am EDT
July 02, 2021

Today's Annual General Meeting of Burckhardt Compression Holding AG took place without the physical presence of shareholders, in accordance with article 27 of the Swiss Federal Council's ordinance 3 on measures to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19). Shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. The proposals of the Board of Directors were passed except for the renewal of the authorized capital. The proposed higher dividend of CHF 6.50 per share was approved.

The Annual General Meeting took place at company headquarters in Winterthur, in the presence of the independent proxy, a representative of the external company auditor, Chairman of the Board of Directors Ton Büchner, CEO Marcel Pawlicek, and by the board secretary. Shareholders passed the proposals of the Board of Directors except for the approval of the authorized capital. This agenda item requires a two-thirds majority, but only 63.76% voted in favor. Shareholders voted in favor of a CHF 0.50 increase in the dividend to CHF 6.50 per share.

A total of 2'302'957 registered shares were represented at Burckhardt Compression Holding AG's AGM, which represents 84.40% of total registered share capital entered in the company's share register. The Annual General Meeting was recorded and will be available for viewing online atwww.burckhardtcompression.com/agm/webcastfrom July 3, 2021.


Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 15:56:11 UTC.


