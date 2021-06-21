Burckhardt Compression : Overhaul of other brand compressor – Full working order reinstated

SUCCESS STORY

OVERHAUL OF OTHER BRAND COMPRESSOR - FULL WORKING ORDER REINSTATED

The Cressier Refinery is the only operating refinery in Switzerland and serves as a cornerstone of Varo Energy, processing a wide variety of oil products.

As its former service provider constantly delivered less-than-adequate parts and service, Varo Energy needed to turn to someone else for a set of solutions that could get the compressor fleet back to its optimal operating status. The company found that with Burckhardt Compression.

CUSTOMER CHALLENGES