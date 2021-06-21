Log in
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
Burckhardt Compression : Overhaul of other brand compressor – Full working order reinstated

06/21/2021
SUCCESS STORY

OVERHAUL OF OTHER BRAND COMPRESSOR - FULL WORKING ORDER REINSTATED

The Cressier Refinery is the only operating refinery in Switzerland and serves as a cornerstone of Varo Energy, processing a wide variety of oil products.

As its former service provider constantly delivered less-than-adequate parts and service, Varo Energy needed to turn to someone else for a set of solutions that could get the compressor fleet back to its optimal operating status. The company found that with Burckhardt Compression.

CUSTOMER CHALLENGES

  • Former service provider did not provide adequate service to keep the compressor running smoothly
  • When the cylinder liners lost their integrity, no viable solution, other than supplying new liners instead of an efficient retrofit solution was offered by the OEM
  • Newly delivered OPM cylinder liners were oval or did not have the exact dimensions nor the correct roughness
  • Piston rods did not have the right coating and therefore did not last long, consequently the packing's lifetime was reduced

APPLICATION DESCRIPTION

Overhaul of a H2+ other brand compressor at a refinery

Type

Other brand compressor

Gas

H2+

C25-6

Power

521 kW / 699 hp

Suction pressure

1.2 bara / 17.4 psia

Discharge pressure

7 bara / 102 psia

Speed

327 rpm

Lubrication

Dry-running

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION SOLUTION

  • Supply and installation of new capital parts
  • Make recommendations and develop a task list for the next scheduled overhaul
  • Propose modern solutions to replace complete oil scraper packing cases and main packing equipped with the latest Redura® technology
  • Modernization of crosshead/piston rod connections offered
  • Overhaul of valves
  • Field Service

CUSTOMER BENEFITS

  • Burckhardt Compression's work eliminated all bad actors on the compressor
  • Compressor operates more efficiently and boasts a longer MTBO and life cycle resulting in cost reduction
  • Fast response to maintenance and other service requests thanks to Burckhardt Compression's efficient customer care set-up
  • Choice of Burckhardt Compression's appropriate and high-quality solutions

Cylinder liner cooled in dry ice, prior to installation

The customer inspects internal dimensions before the cylinder liner will be installed

"Burckhardt's professionalism, speed and quality services were instrumental in bringing the compressors back to full working order. Burckhardt ensures that all parts and services are done right the first time. That's why they became our preferred supplier for capital parts engineering and services."

Serge Mabboux

Rotating Maintenance Specialist at Varo

Burckhardt Compression AG

24-hour emergency tel.: +41 52 261 53 53 aftersales@burckhardtcompression.com www.burckhardtcompression.com

Case no. 301 - 06/2021 - All content is subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
