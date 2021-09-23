Burckhardt Compression : prepares for the future and gives itself a new organizational...

March 23, 2016

Burckhardt Compression has introduced a new organizational structure to better meet customer needs.

The company's strong growth of the past few years made the adaptation of the organizational structure necessary. Burckhardt Compression is establishing a divisional structure with two divisions: Systems and Services. The Systems division - the new machine business - and the Services division - the service and components business - will be led by COOs who will report directly to the CEO.

With the new organizational structure Burckhardt Compression is separating the two business areas of newly built compressors and services more clearly and establishing a divisional structure. The two divisions will be led by COOs who will report directly to CEO Marcel Pawlicek. As part of this reorganization the Executive Board will be reduced from 11 to 5 members. Besides the CEO and the two COOs, CFO Rolf Brändli and CHRO Sandra Pitt will be on the new Executive Board. Until the new division heads are announced, Marcel Pawlicek will act as COO of the Services Division and Rolf Brändli as COO of the Systems Division on an ad interim basis.

This realignment was necessary because of the strong organic and acquisition-driven growth in the last few years. "Since the MBO in 2002 Burckhardt Compression has grown significantly from approx. 400 to soon 2,000 employees. We recently have announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the Chinese reciprocating compressor manufacturer Shenyang Yuanda. In order to retain our agility in the future and align our decision-making processes with market developments, we decided to adopt this organizational structure," said Marcel Pawlicek, CEO of Burckhardt Compression. "The significant differences of the two businesses were another argument for the divisional structure," adds Marcel Pawlicek. "Whereas the new machine business operates with a global perspective and customer projects take several months or years to complete, the service business demands a local presence, service technicians on-site and short response times."

The new organizational structure takes effect on June 1, 2016.