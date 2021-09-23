Burckhardt Compression : to Deliver Hyper Compressor and Process Gas Compressor API 618...

January 25, 2016

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded an order to deliver a Hyper Compressor as Secondary Compressor and one Process Gas Compressor API618 as Primary/Purge Compressor for a large scale LDPE tubular plant.

The customer is a vertically integrated producer of plastic resins and chemicals. The compressors to be delivered will be installed in a 400 KTA LDPE tubular plant which runs with higher pressure than an autoclave reactor and provides higher conversion rates. Discharge pressure of the Hyper Compressor is over 3,000 bar.

The customer has selected Burckhardt Compression for its very good references running in other production plants and as the company is recognized as the technology leader on the LDPE market (Low-Density Polyethylene). Burckhardt Compression could also profit from the fact that low feedstock prices in the US have resulted in the planning and construction of large plants with capacities of 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year.

Besides the two compressors, the delivery will include auxiliary equipment, main drivers, the LCI starting system, a monitoring and diagnostic system from PROGNOST Systems GmbH as well as spare parts. The delivery will take place in early 2017, the plant is supposed to start operations end of 2017.

Hyper Compressors are high pressure reciprocating compressors for LDPE plants with discharge pressures up to 3'500 bar (50'000 psi). Burckhardt Compression has an outstanding experience of over 60 years in manufacturing Hyper Compressors. They excel with a long lifetime and highest safety standards thanks to their unique design features.

Process Gas Compressors represent highest availability and a long meantime between overhaul, also thanks to in-house engineered and manufactured high quality compressor components and valves. Practice oriented design principles result in easy maintenance work and short downtime for overhauls.