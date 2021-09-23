Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : to Deliver One Oxygen Compressor Unit for SIDOR S.A. Steel...

09/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back to overview
Burckhardt Compression to Deliver One Oxygen Compressor Unit for SIDOR S.A. Steel Mill Complex

December 18, 2014

Burckhardt Compression has been selected to deliver one skid mounted Laby® Compressor for the capacity expansion project in Orinoco Steel Mill "Alfredo Maneiro" (Sidor S.A.). The complete package adds capacity and improves the availability in the supply of oxygen. The Laby® Compressor guarantees highest operational safety and reliability for oxygen applications.

Estudios Planificación y Gestión Técnica S.L. (ESPLAGET S.L.) selected Burckhardt Compression to deliver one skid mounted Laby® Compressor for a capacity expansion in the Orinoco Steel Mill "Alfredo Maneiro" (Sidor S.A.). The steel mill produces direct reduced iron (DRI) and liquid steel as main components of the industrial value chain. Sidor S.A., in their efforts to achieve continuous improvement in its processes, prepares to expand capacity and improve availability in the supply of oxygen gas to steel processes that require it.

The new compressor for high pressure gaseous oxygen adds capacity of 3'800 Nm3/h (2'400 scfm) with a delivery pressure of 40 barg (580 psig) to the existing transmission pipeline in the PSA IV (Air Separation Plant 4) in Puerto Ordaz (Venezuela). The Laby® Compressor has a unique ultra-low maintenance piston sealing design on piston and piston rod gland that allows absolute oil-free and contact-free compression. The gastight design of the compressor reduces gas emission and losses to the environment to zero.

The customer who already operates four Laby® Compressors chose Burckhardt Compression because of its good reputation for handling oxygen applications in a reliable and safe manner. The delivery of the complete package is scheduled to take place in mid-2016. Orinoco Steel mill "Alfredo Maneiro" (Sidor S.A.) is an integrated steel mill complex located in the industrial zone of Matanzas, Bolivar State, southeastern region of Venezuela, on the right bank of the Orinoco River.

Laby® Compressors are used in the gas transport and storage, chemical and petrochemical and industrial gas sectors. Designed to compress challenging gases such as bone-dry, contaminated, abrasive and other gases, Laby® Compressors operate up to a discharge pressure of 300 bara (4'350 psia), flow up to 11'000 Nm3/h (6'900 scfm) and shaft power up to 2'100 kW (2'800 hp). Laby® Compressors are extremely reliable machines with unexcelled availability, combining high performance with a unique cooling system.

Back to overview

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 08:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Good results in fiscal year 2008 – order intake weakens...
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : acquires Selltech
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Major On-site Repair of an Other Brand Labyrinth Piston Compresso..
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Two Process Gas Compressors for Refinery in North Italy
PU
05:02aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Retrofit of a Hyper Compressor – Implementation of New Meas..
PU
04:52aRESULTS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2016 : Thriving Services Business – drastic...
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Poppet Valve™ in Challenging Gas Service
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : expands its presence in Germany
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting approves all motions of the Board of Direc..
PU
04:52aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Fabrice Billard appointed head of the Systems Division
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 668 M 722 M 722 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net Debt 2022 90,8 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 1 153 M 1 250 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 538
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,00 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG10.75%1 250
ATLAS COPCO AB34.55%75 830
SMC CORPORATION22.10%46 345
FANUC CORPORATION-1.95%43 524
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.13%37 289
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.59%36 846