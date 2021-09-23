Burckhardt Compression : to Deliver One Process Gas Compressor at the Upper Performance...

December 17, 2013

Burckhardt Compression has won an order for one Process Gas Compressor at the upper performance range as Booster/Primary Compressor and one Hyper Compressor for the customer's LDPE production plant in North America. The customer chose Burckhardt Compression because of the company's good reputation in the LDPE market as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

With this order, Burckhardt Compression underlines its position as the global technology leader for Hyper Compressors and supplier of largest Process Gas Compressors API 618 with a maximum rod load of 1'500 kN (335'000 lbs).

Burckhardt Compression's good reputation as a supplier of high quality and highly reliable reciprocating compressors and various references of similar or larger projects in the LDPE (low density polyethylene) business were important factors in securing this order. Burckhardt Compression's aim is to deliver compressor solutions with lowest life cycle costs.

The pressure of the Process Gas Compressor ranges from atmospheric suction pressure up to a discharge pressure of 300 bara with a rated motor power of 7'000 kW (9'380 HP). The six-throw six-stage Process Gas Compressor is designed for a maximum rod load of 1'500 kN (335'000 lbs). The ten cylinder Hyper Compressor compresses the gas from 300 bara (4'350 psia) up to a discharge pressure of 3'000 bara (43'500 psia) with a rated motor power of 28'000 kW (37'500 HP).

Delivery of the compressors takes place in the 2nd quarter in 2015.

The company's Process Gas Compressors are manufactured according to API 618 5th edition including the latest state-of-the-art technology. The product line covers duties requiring a maximum rod load up to 1'500 kN (335'000 lbs) and power up to 31'000 kW (42'100 hp). It represents highest availability and a long meantime between overhaul, also thanks to in-house engineered and manufactured high quality valves and key compressor components. Practice oriented design principles result in easy maintenance work and short downtime for overhauls.

Hyper Compressors are high pressure reciprocating compressors for LDPE plants with discharge pressures up to 3'500 bar (50'000 psi). Burckhardt Compression has over 60 years of experience in manufacturing Hyper Compressors. They excel with a long lifetime and highest safety standards thanks to their unique design features.

