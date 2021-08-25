Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCHN   CH0025536027

BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG

(BCHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Burckhardt Compression : to Deliver Process Gas Compressors API618 for Largest H2 Liquefaction...

08/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 25, 2021

Burckhardt Compression has been selected as compressor supplier for a hydrogen liquefaction plant in South Korea. The order includes three Process Gas Compressor API618 systems for the compression of hydrogen within the liquefaction process.

The new installation in South Korea is the largest hydrogen liquefier plant worldwide. It is part of the country's strategy to remain a global leader in the development of hydrogen as clean energy. It will be able to produce up to 90 tons of liquefied hydrogen per day. The liquefaction plant is planned to start production in 2023.

Burckhardt Compression is supplying the hydrogen liquefaction plant with three compressor systems, including auxiliaries, with a shaft power of 6.6 MW per compressor. The compressors will be used in parallel for higher liquefaction capacity and to increase the pressure of the supplied hydrogen from atmospheric pressure up to 58 bar.

Burckhardt Compression offers a comprehensive hydrogen compressor portfolio for a variety of hydrogen applications. The company's leading piston compressor technology stands for highest hydrogen purity and longest mean time between overhauls. In addition, Burckhardt Compression's aftermarket service capabilities are supported by an extensive network of service hubs around the world.

Disclaimer

Burckhardt Compression Holding AG published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
11:31aBURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : to Deliver Process Gas Compressors API618 for Largest H..
PU
07/29BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : to Deliver H2 Diaphragm Compressor Unit for Hungarian G..
PU
07/06BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Doubled lifetime of high-pressure components after mode..
PU
07/02BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Annual General Meeting of Burckhardt Compression Holdin..
PU
06/28BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : passes 1'000'000 operating hours with Laby®-GI Compress..
PU
06/21BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Overhaul of other brand compressor – Full working..
PU
06/14BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : to Supply Diaphragm Compressor For Swiss Hydrogen Produ..
MT
06/14BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : received an order for a diaphragm compressor unit for a..
PU
06/14Burckhardt Compression Receives Order for Diaphragm Compressor Unit for New G..
CI
06/09BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION : Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Burckhardt, Upgr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 654 M 715 M 715 M
Net income 2021 39,1 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2021 141 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 1 150 M 1 260 M 1 257 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,97x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Burckhardt Compression Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 340,50 CHF
Average target price 391,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Pawlicek Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Brändli Chief Financial Officer
Ton Büchner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Urs Leinhäuser Non-Executive Director
Monika Krüsi Schädle Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG11.07%1 260
ATLAS COPCO AB42.82%79 971
SMC CORPORATION10.25%41 813
FANUC CORPORATION-7.20%41 163
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED50.99%39 324
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.13%38 584