Burckhardt Compression : to Deliver Three Process Gas Compressor Systems for Capacity Increase...

March 04, 2015

Burckhardt Compression has won an order for three (3) Process Gas Compressor systems for a capacity increase at a Canadian refinery complex. The compressors will increase capacity within the hydrocracking process unit. The customer chose Burckhardt Compression because of its local customer services and flexible project handling.

The discharge pressures of the three ordered Process Gas Compressors range from 25 bara (362 psia) up to 157 bara (2'276 psia), with a rated motor power from 340 kW (456 HP) up to 3'500 kW (4'694 HP). Delivery of the compressor systems will take place in the third quarter of 2015.

The company's Process Gas Compressors are manufactured according to API 618 5th edition including the latest state-of-the-art technology. The product line covers duties requiring a maximum rod load up to 1'500 kN (335'000 lbs) and power up to 31'000 kW (41'572 HP). It represents highest availability and longest meantime between overhaul, also thanks to in-house engineered and manufactured high quality valves and key compressor components. Practice oriented design principles result in easy maintenance work and short downtime for overhauls.

Burckhardt Compression is experienced in compressor applications with discharge pressures up to 3'500 bar (50'760 psi) as well as for demanding applications handling gases with suction temperatures down to minus 170 °C (minus 274 °F).