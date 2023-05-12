Burcon Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on May 8, 2023, the Company has closed the second tranche of the fully subscribed non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at an issue price of $0.265 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million (the "Offering").

The Company has issued a further 3,211,424 Units at a price of $0.265 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $851,027. The Company is working to finalize closing steps for the balance of Units under the Offering with certain subscribers, including long-term shareholders. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, Burcon has closed 71% of the Offering and expects to close the balance in a third and final tranche of the Offering on or before May 16, 2023.

"We are pleased with the interest and support from our long-term shareholders," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executing officer, adding, "Our fundraising efforts have reignited the excitement for Burcon's potential to capture a part of the growing specialty food ingredient market. We look forward to closing the private placement early next week and moving ahead on our Burcon 2.0 strategy."

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing of the private placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to continue its research and development program, advance its ongoing commercialization efforts, explore new routes-to-market for its commercially proven technologies and for general corporate purposes.

The issuance of Units to insiders under the Offering is considered a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Burcon is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of Burcon's market capitalization. The Offering was unanimously approved by the disinterested directors of Burcon.

The securities being offered under the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2022 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry and Investor Contact

Paul Lam

Director, Investor Relations

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960

plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca

Media Contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

President

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Tel (604) 888-5267

TECH@CCOM-PR.COM

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165857