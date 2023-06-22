Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, reported unaudited results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

"Fiscal 2023 was a challenging year for Burcon. The company overcame setbacks, brought in new leadership and chartered a new course for the Company," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "We believe in the market opportunity driven by plant-based foods and the role our technology can play in its success. Our pea, canola and soy proteins are proven on a commercial scale, while our sunflower and hemp proteins are market ready. Burcon has a portfolio of proteins that offers compelling value propositions to food formulators addressing the needs of health and sustainability. We are excited to move forward with our Burcon 2.0 strategy and look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities ahead."

Fiscal 2023 Operational Highlights

Burcon's focus for fiscal 2023 was to bring in new leadership for its next chapter of growth and to pursue commercialization opportunities for its portfolio of best-in-class plant-based protein ingredients.

During fiscal 2023, Burcon:

expanded its patent portfolio by 29 issued patents including two additional US patent grants covering a key Peazazz pea protein process and the unique process to produce protein from sunflower and other oilseeds;

filed three additional US patent applications covering technologies for the production of sunflower seed protein, non-soy oilseed protein and soluble soy protein ingredients;

announced the appointment of specialty protein executive, Kip Underwood, as chief executive officer;

announced the appointment of climate tech specialist, Aaron Ratner, to Burcon's board of directors;

secured a $10 million credit facility with a major shareholder; and

received funding from Protein Industries Canada to support the development of food-grade high purity protein ingredients from sunflower seeds.

Subsequent to the year-end, Burcon:

announced its sunflower protein process is commercially ready;

closed a fully subscribed $3.4 million non-brokered private placement; and

launched its pilot plant processing and scale-up validation services.

Management Commentary

Fiscal 2023 saw Burcon go through the ebbs and flows of a growing food technology company and ultimately, returning to its innovative roots to push forward on Burcon 2.0. Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit") was one of multiple paths to market for Burcon's unique protein ingredients and there are additional routes to market that Burcon is pursuing. Our Burcon 2.0 strategic framework focuses on three themes: identifying new revenue streams, getting closer to customers and markets, and gaining more influence over the manufacture of our technology. Our approach going forward is based on this strategic framework where Burcon expects to capitalize on opportunities to bring to market our innovative protein ingredients.

During the year, Burcon completed a business assessment which included a review of the market, our technologies, products and their value propositions. We believe the market today for specialty plant-based protein ingredients has grown significantly and evolved from five years ago. Consumers continue to demand products that are better-for-themselves and better-for-the-planet. At the same time, major investments into the food ecosystem have created a landscape of food and agri-technology companies all striving towards the same goal - to revolutionize the food system. Both the market and competitive landscape today have evolved to the benefit of Burcon, presenting us with new opportunities to partner and collaborate with a growing number of industry players. With that backdrop, we continue to execute against our Burcon 2.0 strategy by proactively engaging and having ongoing discussions with potential partners and customers.

Burcon announced a breakthrough in the development of a process to extract high-purity protein from sunflower seeds, the world's third largest oilseed crop. Our technical team of scientists and engineers developed a proprietary process to extract and purify a by-product from sunflower oil production into a highly pure and neutral tasting sunflower protein isolate. Subsequent to year-end, Burcon announced that it has successfully completed end-to-end validation trials of its novel sunflower protein process, a major milestone in the commercialization roadmap. Our discussions with potential partners to bring this unique technology to market are progressing well and we aim to launch our sunflower protein in the near future to tap into new markets and customers.

Burcon currently has a portfolio of protein technologies that offers compelling value propositions to the plant-based food market. Our pea, canola and soy proteins are commercially proven while our sunflower and hemp proteins are validated and market-ready. During the year, we bolstered our IP portfolio with an additional 29 patents, two of which are US patent grants covering a key Peazazz pea protein process and a sunflower protein process.

As for our balance sheet, we began fiscal 2024 with newly injected capital from our $3.4 million non-brokered private placement, which is expected to provide us with sufficient runway to execute our Burcon 2.0 strategy. We believe that a successful financing validates our shareholders' belief in the Company's vision and strategy. As a result of strong support from our long-term shareholders, we were able to raise well above our initial target under challenging market conditions. We are grateful for the continued support.

In the year ahead, as part of our Burcon 2.0 initiatives, we expect to work closely with our potential partners and customers, tailor our protein products and services to the needs of the market and execute on our growth plan to secure new sources of revenue. We are excited to move forward and see tremendous potential for our technologies in the marketplace.

Financial Results (in Canadian dollars)

Summary of Financial Results (unaudited)

Years ended March 31









(in millions, except per share amounts)

























2023



2022 Royalty income

0.4



0.2 Operating expenses

7.8



7.6 Share of loss in Merit

(5.5)



(4.3) Write-off of investment in and loans to Merit

(12.4)



- Loss and comprehensive loss for the year

(25.3)



(10.3) Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.23)



(0.09)

The increase, in the year-over-year loss, is attributed almost entirely to the write-off of the investment in and loans to Merit and to the increase in the share of loss in Merit, both are unchanged from the amounts reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Total operating expenses for fiscal 2023 did not change significantly over fiscal 2022. Research and development ("R&D") expenses, including intellectual property ("IP") expenses, were $4.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $3.3 million in the prior fiscal year. During fiscal 2023, Burcon recorded funding of approximately $453,000 from Protein Industries Canada ("PIC") that has been applied to reduce R&D expenses.

Gross R&D expenses during fiscal 2023 decreased by $1.2 million over fiscal 2022, before PIC funding recorded in fiscal 2023 and also $2.2 million that was capitalized to deferred development costs in fiscal 2022. Of the decrease, IP expenses decreased by $1.0 million over fiscal 2022. During fiscal 2023, Burcon conducted a detailed review of its patent portfolio with the objective of focusing on technologies with the greatest potential value. To optimize the patent portfolio, Burcon abandoned certain non-core patent applications that were deemed to be non-essential or redundant for the purposes of achieving its strategic objectives, as well as deferring maintenance payments while a detailed review was undertaken. Other gross R&D expenditures decreased mainly from staff changes, as well as cost-saving measures that were implemented to conserve cash resources.

General and administrative expenses were $3.7 million for fiscal 2023, as compared to $4.3 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in fiscal 2023 is due mostly to lower professional fees, investor relations expenses related to the Nasdaq listing and to lower stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and Liquidity

As at March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.5 million of cash. During fiscal 2023, Burcon secured a $10 million loan facility from its major shareholder, of which Burcon drew down a total of $5.0 million from the first tranche of the facility during fiscal 2023. Subsequent to the year-end, Burcon completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3.4 million. Burcon expects its cash resources to fund its operations to March 2024, and further to March 2025, if conditions for advance under the second tranche of $5 million are satisfied.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171044